Christopher Nolan directed Robert Downey Jr. for the first time in Oppenheimer and has some high praise for the actor's casting in the MCU as Iron Man.

Speaking to Josh Horowitz on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Nolan talked about the possibility of directing a James Bond film. While he described it as an “amazing privilege” to direct one, he also spoke about how he'd want to ensure that the project would be centered around his vision. In the past, Nolan has dipped his toe into franchises with his Dark Knight trilogy. There is a bit of a limited sandbox on films like that, and he would want a hand in everything including casting his James Bond.

On the topic of another massive franchise, the MCU, Christopher Nolan talked about Downey, whom he called a “terrific” actor. He then spoke specifically about his casting as the titular character in Jon Favreau's 2008 film, Iron Man. He praised him for casting Downey in the role and called it “one of the greatest casting decisions in the history of movies” due to what it did and where it went for both Downey and the MCU alike.

Robert Downey Jr. would land the role of Iron Man and not look back. He'd be the focal point of the MCU up until his character's demise in Avengers: Endgame (2019). In that 11-year period, Downey starred in countless Iron Man and team-up films alike. That said, many forget that he was an Oscar-nominated actor for Chaplin prior to his MCU run. It's nice that he's finally branching out now and Oppenheimer is a big reminder of his capabilities. He plays Lewis Strauss in Oppenheimer.

Oppenheimer is in theaters now.