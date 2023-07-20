Christopher Nolan is an acclaimed director with his latest film, Oppenheimer, set to hit theaters this weekend amid the “Barbenheimer” hype. While the director has dipped his toe into the DC/Batman world, he may have his eyes set on another iconic franchise: James Bond.

Speaking to Josh Horowitz in anticipation of Oppenheimer, Nolan had a bet proposed to him. “$20 says you're gonna direct the next Bond movie,” Horowitz said.

After briefly joking about the fiscal amount of the wager, Nolan said he “couldn't possibly take a bet like that” because he “wouldn't want to define my whole career on whether or not I get to take $20 from Josh. I'd like to be able to keep a clear head if I'm ever asked to direct Bond.”

Horowitz then brought up past comments from his chats with Nolan when he said that he'd be there should the James Bond franchise ever need him.

“I love those movies,” Nolan confessed. “The influence of those movies in my filmography is embarrassingly apparent, so there's no attempt to shy away from that. I love the films and it would be an amazing privilege to do one.”

However, there's a catch. “At the same time, when you take on a character like that or work like that, you're working within a particular set of constraints, and so you have to have the right attitude towards that — it has to be the right moment in your creative life where you can express what you want to express,” he said.

Christopher Nolan then alluded to his time working in the Batman universe during his Dark Knight trilogy. Regardless of whether or not he directs a James Bond film, Nolan's films do exude the 007 energy as he mentioned earlier. Heck, Tenet was practically an audition for James Bond with Nolan's signature time-bending.

Oppenheimer is Nolan's latest film and is a heretical epic chronicling the life of the titular physicist (played by Cillian Murphy). Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, and Florence Pugh also star in it.

Oppenheimer will be released on July 21.