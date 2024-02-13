Mark Ruffalo's MCU return as Hulk is murky.

It appears that not even Mark Ruffalo knows when he'll return to the MCU as Hulk. The actor recently claimed that he will appear in Captain America: Brave New World, but that no longer seems to be the case.

Mark Ruffalo's MCU return

During an appearance at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, Ruffalo was asked if he was appearing in Brave New World. He seemed confident that he was, saying that it was unlikely he would ever get a solo film.

Variety then swooped in to save the day. Sources told the outlet that Ruffalo was simply agreeing that Brave New World is one of the MCU's upcoming films and not that he was going to be in it.

Sorry, Hulk fans, it appears you'll have to continue waiting for his triumphant return. He last appeared in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law in 2022. His last film appearance was a cameo in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Captain America: Brave New World is Anthony Mackie's first time with the mantle. It's a follow-up to the MCU Disney+ series, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Danny Ramirez, Harrison Ford, Tim Blake Nelson, Carl Lumbly, Shira Haas, and Liv Tyler will also star in the film.

Mark Ruffalo's career

Mark Ruffalo is an Oscar-nominated actor for his roles in The Kids Are All Right, Foxcatcher, Spotlight, and Poor Things. He's also known for his roles in 13 Going on 30, Zodiac, and his appearances in MCU projects like the Avengers series.

Coming up, Ruffalo will star in Bong Joon-ho's Mickey 17.