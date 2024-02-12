We can not wait until this one comes out in July.

It finally arrived at the Super Bowl — the much-anticipated Deadpool & Wolverine trailer. Wait…you missed it? No worries. We have you covered.

There is a ton to unpackage in Marvel's new Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman film. So, we'll do a little walkthrough. By the time this article concludes, you'll know exactly what to expect. And then you can watch the trailer for yourself.

First off, the trailer confirmed rumors about the Time Variance Authority and its being a vital part of the film. It's an organization made for multi-verse hopping. So, that already makes the new film intriguing as ever.

What's included in the Deadpool & Wolverine trailer

It starts with a birthday celebration for Wade Wilson (Reynolds, aka Deadpool). He's enjoying his party with his girlfriend, Vanessa (Morena Baccarin). Others are in the room with him, including Colossus (Stefan Kapičić), Dopinder (Karan Soni), Negasonic Teenage Warhead (Brianna Hildebrand), Blind Al (Leslie Uggams), Yukio (Shioli Kutsuna), and Buck (Randal Reeder).

Plus, Shatterstar (Lewis Tan) and Peter (Rob Delany) are there. Both are frequent members of X-Force and X-Factor Investigations, Gizmodo reports. They both were killed in pretty brutal deaths in Deadpool 2. We're guessing the multi-verse hopping has something to do with their presence here.

“It's been a challenging few years, for sure, but I'm happy. And that's because of each and every one of you,” Wade says. “I'm the luckiest man alive.”

The party grinds to a halt while Wade blows out the candles on the cake when the Time Variance Authority agents arrive. “Wade Wilson?” the Authority asks. Wilson is then whisked away.

He wakes up after being unconscious in a big boardroom-looking area in the TVA. There, he's offered an opportunity to come back and join other MCU heroes as they walk around.

“This is your chance to be a hero among heroes,” Wade is told as he's shown other heroes (e.g. Iron Man) battling it out.

“I am the Messiah. I am Marvel Jesus,” Wade says as he's seen wearing the Deadpool outfit.

The title screen reads, “Everyone deserves a happy ending.” Battles occur in a snow-covered forest, and it's nothing but pure excitement as Wade battles TVA agents.

Wolverine's shadow is seen at the end of the trailer, giving viewers a glimpse of what's to come.

This is a quick synopsis of the trailer. Watch it, and you'll see some little Easter Eggs and other fun aspects of the film. Of course, it has the typical humor that we all expect and love from Deadpool, but there are also some cool special effects (the gun reloading scene was a personal fave) and action galore.

So, get ready. Deadpool 3, also known as Deadpool & Wolverine, arrives in theaters on July 25.