Mark Ruffalo receives Hollywood Walk of Fame honor next week for his critically-acclaimed career run and environmental activism.

Mark Ruffalo will be the 2,772nd star recipient on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday, February 8, 2024, at 11:30 am PT. According to Walk of Fame, the event will take place at 6777 Hollywood Boulevard. Ruffalo will also receive the star in the Motion Pictures category. Hollywood Chamber of Commerce President & CEO, Steve Nissen, will host the ceremony, with actor Don Cheadle and actress Laura Dern as guest speakers.

Ana Martinez, the Producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, praised Ruffalo's talent and dedication. “We are proud to honor him and place his star in front of the Stella Adler Acting Academy where he trained to become one of our finest actors!”

Mark Ruffalo, besides his upcoming Walk of Fame star, is also an Emmy winner and four-time Academy Award nominee. Throughout his career, he has collaborated with esteemed directors. Such as Ang Lee, Martin Scorsese, David Fincher, and more.

Currently, Ruffalo stars in Poor Things and the Netflix series All the Light We Cannot See. He is set to appear in the anticipated sci-fi drama Mickey 17. Notable for his role as Bruce Banner/The Hulk in Marvel films, Ruffalo's performances have garnered critical acclaim.

Mark Ruffalo's induction into the Hollywood Walk of Fame marks a milestone in his illustrious career. All from his contributions to both film and environmental activism.

Beyond his acting career, he's also an advocate for addressing climate change and promoting renewable energy. He co-founded The Solutions Project in 2012 and has received recognition for his environmental leadership, including the Global Green Millennium Award.