One of the MCU's better series, Ms. Marvel, featured a breakout performance from Iman Vellani as the titular hero. It appears that her involvement in the franchise will go beyond just the MCU with a new announcement.

Entertainment Weekly broke the news that Vellani will co-write a new comic titled Ms. Marvel: The New Mutant with the MCU series' writer Sabir Pirzada.

“This was way scarier than joining the MCU for me,” Vellani tells EW. “Those projects feel like they live in their own dimension, so I guess I can separate myself easier. But you can hold a comic book! I've never written anything before in my entire life, but I have read many comics, so I just wrote what I would want to read. I was given a very professional tool to write what is essentially my own fan fiction,” Vellani told EW.

She continued by clarifying that her comic will not undo anything about Ms. Marvel's origin. “I want to make it very, very clear that we are not reconning her Inhuman origin. That's a part of Kamala's identity that Marvel editorial and myself would very much like to keep and protect,” Vellani clarified. “Our book will absolutely reflect all those core themes of identity that the Ms. Marvel comics have consistently explored — only now there's a whole new label that Kamala has to learn to accept. It's going to be pretty crazy.”

In conclusion, Vellani just hopes fans of the Ms. Marvel series will enjoy this comic. “Hopefully those readers who are kind of getting into the comics after the Disney+ show are going to have something fun to look forward to on shelves.”

The Ms. Marvel series was a six-episode MCU series that ran last summer on Disney+. Iman Vellani — who made her acting debut in the series — starred as the titular hero and is set to reprise the role in the upcoming film, The Marvels, alongside Brie Larson's Captain Marvel and Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau.

The Marvels will be released on November 10.