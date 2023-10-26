While Spider-Man: Homecoming is great, there's a big timeline mistake. The new MCU timeline book finally confirms that.

Eight years later?

Spider-Man: Homecoming opens with a flashback. Adrian Toomes (Michael Keaton) is a construction worker that's dismissed from the rubble of the events of The Avengers. A titlecard then says “8 years later” upon jumping to present day.

However, that doesn't make any sense. If The Avengers takes place in 2012, that would mean Homecoming takes place in 2020 in the MCU timeline. But that wouldn't align given that Tom Holland's Spider-Man is introduced in the MCU in Captain America: Civil War, which takes place in 2016.

The new book, Marvel Studios The Marvel Cinematic Universe: An Official Timeline, addresses the mistake via Miss Minutes. “Redline alert! Hi again! Adrian Toomes says the Battle of New York was eight years ago, but that event was only four years prior. This one’s a real head scratcher for us — I reckon an analyst misplaced the case file,” the book reads.

How a mistake like this made it into an MCU film is unclear. But at least the franchise is able to retcon it and solve the confusion amongst fans.

Spider-Man: Homecoming was the first solo venture in the MCU for the titular hero. Holland had previously appeared as Peter Parker in Captain America: Civil War and was brought back along with Marisa Tomei as Aunt May. Other MCU actors like Jon Favreau and Robert Downey Jr. from the Iron Man series appeared in the film.

Holland would get two more solo entries and numerous other Spider-Man appearances in other films. A fourth film is in the works and is eyeing a 2024 production start.