Jonathan Majors, star of Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, has reportedly started a new romance with actress Meagan Good amid his ongoing legal troubles. The couple’s relationship is “fairly new,” but they have gotten close over the past few weeks, TMZ shares. Witnesses have spotted them together in public, including at a Los Angeles movie theater last weekend.

The news comes after Jonathon Majors was arrested in March in connection with an alleged domestic dispute. He has been charged with multiple misdemeanor counts of assault and harassment by the Manhattan District Attorney’s office, despite his claims of innocence. Majors appeared virtually at Manhattan Criminal Court for a hearing earlier this week and confirmed that he consented to appear virtually rather than in person.

In the midst of his legal battles, Majors has also faced other professional setbacks. He has been dropped by his talent management firm and high-powered PR firm.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Meagan Good, on the other hand, separated from her ex-husband DeVon Franklin in December 2021 after nine years of marriage. They announced their split at the time and finalized their divorce in June 2022, just a week after what would have been their 10-year anniversary. Despite the difficulties resulting from the fallout of the marriage, Good has spoken highly of Franklin, saying that she still considers him “an incredible and beautiful person” and confirming that neither did anything malicious toward the other.

It remains to be seen how Majors’ legal battles will impact his career, but it seems that he has found some solace in his new romance with Good. The couple has not publicly commented on their relationship, but sources say that they are enjoying each other’s company and getting to know each other better.