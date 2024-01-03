The upcoming Mean Girls remake has gotten a final trailer that's so fetch.

A musical-driven trailer

In the new trailer, which Paramount dropped on January 3, it begins with Cady's (Angourie Rice) introduction to her school. It then shows her introduction to the Plastics, including Regina George (Reneé Rapp).

Those familiar with the 2004 film or the Broadway musical will recognize plenty of the following set pieces in the trailer. The Plastics' Christmas musical number is shown, as is the anatomy lesson from Coach Carr (Jon Hamm). Tim Meadows and Tina Fey are both seen as well. They reprise their roles from the 2004 film of Principal Duvall and Ms. Norbury, respectively.

As seen in the film's logo, and “a” in Mean Girls features a musical note. For those unaware, this version is a musical as the Broadway show was. While the 2004 film wasn't, it appears that two decades later, the latest film iteration is returning to its Broadway roots.

In 2004, Mean Girls was released. It featured Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, and Amanda Seyfried. The film was a huge hit, grossing over $130 million at the box office.

The new-age cast of Mean Girls is headlined by MCU alum Angourie Rice. She is also known for her roles in The Nice Guys, Black Mirror, Mare of Easttown, and The Last Thing He Told Me. Reneé Rapp leads the new group of the Plastics, with Auli'i Cravalho and Bebe Wood rounding out the group.

Samantha Jayne and Arturo Perez Jr. will make their feature film directorial debuts with Mean Girls. Tina Fey wrote the screenplay and will also produce it alongside Lorne Michaels.

Mean Girls will be released on January 12.