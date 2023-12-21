Rachel McAdams didn't feel that Walmart's Mean Girls reunion ads were 'in her bag.'

Rachel McAdams wasn't in the recent Mean Girls reunion Walmart ads. And she finally revealed why.

Not fletch enough to be in her bag

Some of Mean Girls' original cast including Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried, and Lacey Chabert, were in the new Walmart ads. For McAdams, she didn't feel “excited” about doing it.

“I don't know; I guess I wasn't that excited about doing a commercial if I'm being totally honest,” she revealed to Variety. “A movie sounded awesome, but I've never done commercials, and it just didn't feel like my bag.

“Also… I didn't know that everyone was doing it,” McAdams continued. “I would, of course, always love to be part of a Mean Girls reunion and hang with my plastics, but yeah, I found that out later.”

In Mean Girls, Rachel McAdams played Regina George, the leader of the Plastics. The role helped her rise to prominence and she would go on to star in Guy Ritchie's Sherlock Holmes movies, The Notebook, Midnight inParis, Southpaw, and Doctor Strange.

Her most recent film, Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret, saw her take on a motherly role. She plays the mother of the titular Margaret, played by Abby Ryder Fortson.

Despite McAdams not returning for the Mean Girls Walmart ads, the legacy continues. In 2024, Paramount will be releasing a new version of the film, this time with it being a comedy. Tina Fey wrote the screenplay, and she will reprise her role along with Tim Meadows as Ms. Norbury and Principal Duvall, respectively.

Angourie Rice, Reneé Rapp, Auli'i Cravalho, and Christopher Briney headline the new cast.