The first Palworld Raid Boss, Bellanoir, is finally here! Today’s update brings the first Palworld Raid of many along with a lot of new structures and bug fixes.
Palworld Raid Boss Update
The first Raid Boss for Palworld is the Bellanoir. It’s expected that more of these to come in future updates.
Bellanoir Raid Boss
Players will be able to summon the Raid Boss Pals by using the slabs on the new Summoning Altar structure. It’s recommended to have your base Pals or other players in the server to help battle the powerful boss.
These Raid Boss Pals that will be summoned cannot be captured. However, they will drop Pal Eggs after defeating them.
Palworld v0.2.0.6 Update Details
This update is now live!
Everything New in this Palworld Update
New “Training Manual” items have been added. These manuals allow you to give experience points to Pals.
New item “Ancient Technical Manual” has been added. This manual gives you ancient technology points and can be randomly found inside dungeon chests.
New “Recovery Meds” items have been added. Using these meds will slowly recover your HP over time.
New item “Homeward Thundercloud” has been added. When used, this item will instantly move you to your nearest base.
New item “Ability Glasses” has been added. When equipped, you can see Pal’s stats.
New stat boosting items have been added: “Power Fruit, Life Fruit, Stout Fruit”. These items will boost Pal’s stats when used.
Added a new passive “Mercy Hit”. Pals with this passive cannot reduce enemy HP below 1 when attacking.
New item “Ring of Mercy” has been added. When wearing this ring, you cannot reduce enemy HP below 1 when attacking.
New armour “Multiclimate Undershirt” has been added. Protect yourself against both the heat and the cold with just one slot!
New building “Electric Egg Incubator” has been added. This incubator consumes electricity to automatically adjust the temperature to the optimum temperature for each egg.
New building “Ore Mining Site” has been added. This mining site allows you to produce ores from the comfort of your base!
Pals
Kelpsea can now produce Pal Fluids at the ranch
Dumud can now produce High-Quality Pal Oil at the ranch
You can now reduce the weight of metal ore while riding Surfent Terra
Increased the amount of ore dropped while riding Astegon
You can now raise Pal’s rank to the maximum with a single synthesis using the Pal Essence Condenser. (Condensation progress is now accumulated in the individual Pal)
Negative Pal status will now be resolved after spending some time in the Pal Box
UI
While aiming a sphere, it will now display how many of the target Pal has already been captured
You can now check the cooldowns on partner skills for all your Pals on the main screen
Equipment and item stats are now visible on the technology screen, even if you have not unlocked them first
The tutorial has been improved and renamed to “Journey”
You can now show/hide the “Journey” in the game options
Damage number display size can be changed in the game options. (In Raid Boss battles, the damage numbers tend to overlap a lot and it may be difficult to see, so we recommend adjusting the size)
Player
Items dropped by players after death on a dedicated server can now be picked up by anyone after 24 hours of real-time have passed
Added a new “sleeping” player emote
Changes to the Base
You can now allow/disallow certain work for base Pals at the Monitoring Stand
Chest filters have been added. Select item types to allow or disallow inside chests
Crafted items are now transported from crafting facilities. Selecting “allow transport” when crafting will result in Pals transporting those items to chests when finished
You can now edit your character’s appearance at any time by using the “Antique Dresser”
Building and building piece placement rules have been relaxed
- You can now connect stairs facing upwards
- Roof pieces can now directly connect to foundations
- Triangular walls can now be connected to stairs
You can now force a Pal to work and cancel their break by picking them up and throwing them towards a facility
(Pals recover their SAN while taking a break, so be careful!)
Fixed assignments remain fixed, even after bad events occur. Previously, some assignments would change due to certain conditions, but now they will remain fixed unless the Pal is placed inside the Pal Box
Balance Changes
Minimum heat and cold resistance have been added to various armour. You will no longer need to take off your heat-resistance armour when it is cold at night in the starting areas!
Reduce the button press time in the egg incubator
Change the pattern for Jormuntide Ignis to something more unique
Added legendary blueprints for some firearms (Dropped from specific enemies)
Corrected the selling price of diamonds
In single-player, it is no longer possible to select the initial spawn point for multiplayer
Blocked the back of the starting area with rocks to prevent players from getting lost or stuck
The increased attack power multiplier of partner skills that increase the player’s attack power while riding has been uniformly reduced from 2.0 to 1.2
Eggs now have a small chance to produce Alpha Pals
Flying and floating Pals are now immune to falling damage
Shop price adjustments
Bug Fixes
Fixed a bug where treasure chests would become empty when dying in a dungeon, etc
Fixed an issue where the effect that increases the player’s attack power while riding was duplicating and accumulating under certain conditions
Fixed an issue where players were not receiving loot when capturing Pals while mounted
Adjusted the HP of the Legendary Pal and fixed an issue where the difference in HP between the captured Legendary Pal and the bred Legendary Pal was too large
Fixed an issue where Pal would eat while riding.
Fixed an issue where spheres thrown close to wild pals would not hit and be lost
Other Changes
Improved various Pal models and textures
Added and adjusted some sound effects
Many other minor bug fixes
Want more of the latest gaming news, updates, and video game releases? Subscribe now to the ClutchPoints Gaming Newsletter to receive your weekly dose of video game information.