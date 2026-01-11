On Sunday afternoon, the Buffalo Bills will hit the field on the road to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs. This is the first time in half a decade that the Bills will be starting out the postseason on the road after seeing their streak of division titles come to an end this year at the hands of the New England Patriots.

The Bills will not be at full strength for their game against the Jaguars, but they did get some optimistic injury news ahead of that game in the event that they are able to pull off the road victory.

“If the #Bills win, they have a chance to get Terrel Bernard and Maxwell Hairston back next week,” reported NFL insider Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network on X, formerly Twitter.

Both Bernard, a linebacker, and Hairston, a cornerback, have already been ruled out for Sunday's game in Jacksonville, along with multiple other players, including safety Darnell Savage and tight end Keleki Latu.

The Bills will hope to put together a complete performance on both sides of the ball in this one against an upstart Jaguars team that has been red-hot down the stretch of the season, with quarterback Trevor Lawrence playing arguably the best football of his career this year.

Meanwhile, former MVP quarterback Josh Allen will hope to do the heavy lifting on offense for the Bills, and he'll need his wide receiver core to step up after that unit has been inconsistent at best for Buffalo throughout this season. Keon Coleman is in the lineup for this game after having been a healthy scratch on numerous occasions during the 2025 season.

In any case, the Bills and Jaguars are set to kick off at 1:00 pm ET from Jacksonville, with the winner moving on to the divisional round.