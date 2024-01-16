After the Lions won their Wild Card matchup over the Rams, Matthew Stafford had nothing but respect for Jared Goff.

Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams came up just short in taking down the Detroit Lions on Super Wild Card Weekend, losing 24-23. After the game, Stafford met Lions quarterback Jared Goff in the middle of the field.

When they embraced, both Stafford and Goff had nothing but respect for one another, via NFL Films. The Rams quarterback even sent Goff off with some words encouragement.

“Go win it all buddy,” Stafford told Goff after the game.

“You're one tough S.O.B. I have so much respect for you. Keep going,” Goff responded.

“I appreciate it man. Good luck, you guys are balling,” Stafford concluded.

Stafford to Goff after an incredible playoff game… "Go win it all buddy." ❤️@NFLFilms | @insidetheNFL pic.twitter.com/hFtK3wRE1j — NFL (@NFL) January 16, 2024

Playing in the city of Detroit, the Wild Card matchup was a homecoming of sorts for Stafford. The quarterback is still the franchise's all-time passing leader with 45,109 yards and 282 touchdowns. He spent the first 12 years of his career with the Lions.

But prior to the 2021 season, he was dealt to the Rams. He has found major success, winning a Super Bowl with the team. However, on the other side of the trade was Jared Goff, who was dealt to the Lions. The Lions won their most recent battle, advancing in the playoffs. The Wild card battle was truly a whirlwind experience for both quarterbacks.

But at the end of the day, Goff and Matthew Stafford have both found their home in their respected franchises. They've helped each reach new heights. While Stafford might've been the one to lose, he respected Goff for his battle and leadership of the Lions. Goff respected Stafford right back for all he has been able to accomplish, even if he took his spot with the Rams.