Although they didn’t make their first pick until Day 2, the Cleveland Browns entered the 2023 NFL Draft with seven selections. They addressed every major need they could in what was an impressive weekend for the franchise and their front office.

Finishing the 2022 season at just 7-10, fourth in the AFC North, the Browns had failed to reach the postseason for the second consecutive season in the first year of the post-Baker Mayfield Era. Going 4-7 under then-incumbent starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett, the Browns were hindered by poor run defense and second-half performances that continued when quarterback Deshaun Watson returned from his suspension in Week 13.

However, with Watson expected to play his first full season with the Browns and Miles Garrett coming off of a season in which he set the franchise record for most career sacks, Cleveland can’t afford to have the same struggles as they did last season.

Which is where their 2023 draft picks come in.

Meet the Browns’ 2023 Draft Class

No. 74) WR Cedric Tillman, Tennessee Volunteers

A tough and competitive wideout with great football bloodlines, Tillman can line up inside or outside for the Cleveland Browns and make a significant impact either way. Especially next season, with Donovan People-Jones entering the final year of his rookie contract and Amari Cooper having no guaranteed money remaining on his contract but approximately a $24 million cap hit over the next two seasons.

Though he isn’t the fastest wide receiver, Tillman still runs a 4.54 in the 40-yard dash and with his 6-foot-3, 213-pound frame that’s often just fast enough. Tillman has soft hands, knows how find the soft spots in the zone, and projects to be a great red zone option for the Cleveland Browns. Notably, the Browns finished the 2022 season ranked 19th in red zone efficiency (53.6 percent).

In his final two seasons at the University of Tennessee, Tillman pulled down 101 receptions for 1,498 yards and 15 touchdowns in 18 games.

No. 98) NT Siaki Ika, Baylor Bears

A big-bodied nose tackle at 6-foot-3 and 335 pounds, Siaki Ika will primarily be counted on to help stop the run.

A relatively quick and powerful defensive anchor, Ika won a national championship with LSU in 2019 before transferring to Baylor in 2021 and being named to All-Big 12 teams in back-to-back seasons. Experienced, accomplished, and productive, the Cleveland Browns made a smart pickup for the leaky run defense.

Ika had his best season in 2021, when he recorded 17 tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, and a pass deflection in 12 games. He generated 30 quarterback pressures over the past two seasons, ranking second among defensive tackles in the FBS.

No. 111) RT Dawand Jones, Ohio State Buckeyes

An interesting fact about right tackle Dawand Jones? He was 6-feet tall by the age of 12. Another interesting fact? The now 6-foot-8, 374-pound Jones was a high school basketball standout, and his mobility is still a useful factor for him now.

Jones needs to clean-up his technique and play more disciplined in order to maximize his physical capabilities. However, he could eventually become a high-quality starter along the Browns offensive line.

One of if not the largest offensive lineman prospect in NFL history, the powerful and athletic Jones finished his career allowing just one quarterback hit and four sacks.

No. 126) DE Isaiah McGuire, Missouri Tigers

The Browns picked their third lineman in a row with the selection of former Missouri Tigers defensive end Isaiah McGuire. Listed at 6-foot-4 and 268 pounds with a nearly 34-inch arm length, McGuire impressed by running a 4.76 in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine.

A powerful defensive end that needs coaching up on his technique and developing counters, McGuire projects to be a strong run defender with the potential to continuously collapse the pocket.

McGuire has tallied 32.0 tackles for loss, 17.5 sacks and four forced fumbles over the past three seasons.

No. 140) QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson, UCLA Bruins

Rated as the second-best dual-threat quarterback coming out of high school, the Browns made perhaps their most intriguing selection with former UCLA Bruins quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson. Likely slipping down in the draft as a 23-year-old five-year starter with bel0w-average size at 6-foot-2 and 203 pounds, Thompson-Robinson has some kinks to work out but was very productive at UCLA.

Robinson finished his collegiate career with 10,710 passing yards and 88 touchdowns to 36 interceptions, throwing for at least 2,400 yards and 21 touchdowns in three seasons. He added 1,826 yards on the ground, with 28 career rushing touchdowns and at least 600 rushing yards in the past two seasons.

While the Browns have settled on the polarizing Deshaun Watson as their QB1, Thompson-Robinson’s development will be worth monitoring moving forward. Especially with Watson potentially heading to a civil court trial amid numerous allegations of sexual misconduct.

No. 142) CB Cameron Mitchell, Northwestern Wildcats

A competitive defensive back that makes up for a lack of size with toughness at 5-foot-11 and 191 pounds, Cameron Mitchell is projected to be a nickelback at the next level due to his lack of fluidity. He also could make an impact on special teams.

That said, Mitchell’s largest impact may be in the locker room, as he reunites with friend and former college teammate Greg Newsome II in Cleveland. In fact, Newsome and Mitchell are so close that it wouldn’t be surprising to see the latter outperform his draft position under the watchful eye of the 2021 first-round pick.

Mitchell finished his collegiate career with 114 total tackles, 18 pass deflections, two interceptions, and two forced fumbles in 85 games.

No. 190) C Luke Wypler, Ohio State Buckeyes

The Browns already have two starting-caliber centers in Nick Harris and Ethan Pocic, but Ohio State Buckeyes center Luke Wypler wasn’t supposed to be available in the sixth-round. Having never allowed a sack during his collegiate career, Cleveland has the option of simply developing Wypler or flipping one of their many centers in a future trade.

Especially with Harris coming off of a season-ending knee injury, his third time being placed on injured reserve since the Browns drafted him in 2020.

A mobile and intelligent offensive lineman with great fundamentals, the biggest knock on Wypler is his lack of arm length and strength. However, the 22-year-old has the potential to be a starter down the line, especially if he improves his consistency and gets a bit stronger.