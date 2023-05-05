The Cleveland Browns got some good picks from the 2023 NFL Draft. However, they still have some roster spots to fill as they enter the next phase of the offseason. Here we are going to look at three free agents whom the Browns must target after the 2023 NFL Draft.

Some fans were surprised when the Browns did not select a running back in a loaded draft class in 2023. Outside of a couple of players who will compete for a possible practice squad spot in camp, the team currently has only Nick Chubb and Jerome Ford on the depth chart. Could they return to the open market and find a suitable candidate in NFL Free Agency? We think they should. We project that the Browns would likely pick a veteran with NFL experience. As a result, there are a handful of running backs on this list.

Let’s look at three free agents the Browns must target after the draft.

1. RB JD McKissic

Although Chubb is a lock as the Browns’ starting running back, we have concerns about relying on Ford as his primary backup. What if Chubb gets injured in training camp and misses the first four weeks of the season? Can Ford be trusted as the main guy for that stretch? In the 2022 season, Ford only played in 14 offensive snaps. He had a stat line of 8 carries for 12 yards and no targets. It was frustrating to see him on the sidelines while Kareem Hunt played. The Browns had the most expensive backup running back in the NFL last season, so we don’t think they will be hesitant to add another player to the mix. That’s unless they have seen something truly remarkable from Ford in practice.

We expect this move to happen in the coming weeks, as the Browns are aware of the gap in their roster. This is especially for a team that runs the ball as much as they do. That said, JD McKissic could be a great option. He’s a pass-catching specialist and was a frequent target for the Washington Commanders’ quarterbacks. McKissic has had 150 receptions in 35 games for the Commanders since the start of the 2020 season. However, he missed half of the 2022 season due to a scary neck injury he suffered in early November. If he has fully recovered from his injury, he could be a valuable addition to Cleveland’s backfield.

The JD McKissic blitz pickup … pic.twitter.com/SfoQihYTsx — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 4, 2021

2. RB Jerick McKinnon

Jerick McKinnon is another option for the Browns. This move would also make a lot of sense for a few reasons. With Hunt’s departure, the Browns must replace his talent in catching the ball out of the backfield. McKinnon excels in that area. In fact, he may even be better than Hunt in this regard. Throughout McKinnon’s career, he has caught 244 passes for 1,856 yards and 16 touchdowns. Last season, while playing for the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, he caught 56 passes for 512 yards and nine touchdowns.

Again, despite some speculation that the Browns would draft a running back over the weekend, they did not. As a result, the Browns need to add more veteran experience to their backfield. While second-year player Jerome Ford may end up as the backup behind Nick Chubb, there are still many questions surrounding that decision. McKinnon could be the answer.

3. DE Frank Clark

Take note that Frank Clark is a Cleveland native who attended Glenville High School before playing college football at Michigan. He was selected by the Seattle Seahawks in the 2015 NFL Draft as the No. 63 overall pick. Since then, he has become a three-time All-Pro and standout defensive end in the league. He also recently won his second Super Bowl with the Chiefs.

Sure, the Browns have Myles Garrett and several promising young players on their defensive line. Still, they could use more depth and experience at the position. While they did sign Ogbo Okoronkwo in free agency, they still need another veteran to play opposite Garrett.

Jadeveon Clowney filled this role for the past two seasons. However, his time with the Browns has come to an end. Frank Clark, on the other hand, would be a great addition to the team. Again, he is a Cleveland native and would instantly become a fan favorite. In addition, he is a proven leader from his time with previous teams.

Clark is only 29 years old and still has plenty of talent and potential left. Last season, he recorded 39 tackles, eight tackles for loss, and five sacks. However, his price tag could be a hurdle for the Browns in their pursuit of the veteran player.

It would be fantastic to see Clark in a Cleveland uniform by the start of the season. With a potential reunion with former teammate Juan Thornhill and the addition of Jerrick McKinnon, it could be an even more exciting prospect for the team and its fans.