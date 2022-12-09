By Ziggy Chavez · 2 min read

Meet Your Maker Official Release Date Announced at TGA 2022, the long-awaited follow-up of Behaviour Interactive to its popular PVP slasher, Dead by Daylight.

What is the game about?

Meet Your Maker is a post-apocalyptic first-person building-and-raiding game where every level is designed by players, for players. The game is set on a dying planet where players, called Custodians, are in service to Chimera which is a living experiment created to save the Earth as last resort. You gather genetic material called GenMat by building maze-like Outposts meant to capture and eliminate invading players.

Outposts are all made by the players which makes user-generated content the main driver of the experience. This gives the players the chance to create elaborate Outposts that can challenge every invading player. Players are set to create and defend their Outposts while they raid and invade enemy territory through intricate and complicated designs as created by its mastermind.

Custodians can play by themselves or play in a two-player co-op so you can increase chances of survival during raids or perhaps even defend your own Outpost.

When is the game going to be released?

The game is scheduled to be released on April 4, 2023, available on Steam, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox X|S.

About Behaviour Interactive

Behaviour Interactive is an independent Canadian video game developer. They specialize in the production of 2D and 3D action and adventure game for various consoles – home video, handheld, PCs, and mobile. This video game developer is the producer of the popular action-horror game, Dead by Daylight.

The game shows a lot of promise as it pushes the boundaries of individual players’ creativity with their own Outpost designs while being challenged by trying to raid other Outposts as well. Since there is a co-op mode for the game, it would make it a lot more interesting to see how long it would take to break and conquer designs made by other Custodians.

For more news about Meet Your Maker, updates about what happened during The Game Awards 2022, the latest announcements of titles, and new release dates make sure to check CluthPoints Gaming!