USWNT and NSWL star Megan Rapinoe is hanging up her boots after nearly a decade and a half at the highest levels of women’s soccer. The star had a tough final USWNT match, as the team crashed out of the 2023 Women’s World Cup in the Round of 16, the worst finish ever by an American women’s squad. Her final OL Reign Rein match in the NWSL should be a much brighter affair, and now we know more details about the Megan Rapinoe retirement match.

Rapinoe’s final NWSL match for OL Reign will be on Friday, October 5, at 5 pm PT (8 pm ET) at Lumen Field — the home of the Seattle Seahawks — in Seattle, Washington. Fans can watch the festivities, entitled Forever Rein: A Celebration of Megan Rapinoe, on CBS or Paramount+.

Inbox: Megan Rapinoe's final @NWSL match for @OLReign will air on @CBS in primetime. Great exposure for the league as it considers whether to re-up with CBS as its media partner beyond this season or go elsewhere. pic.twitter.com/vGuDdV8sp4 — Alex M. Silverman🏒⚽️ (@AlexMSilverman) August 24, 2023

Rapinoe is one of the most decorated, influential, and polarizing athletes in the history of women’s soccer and sports in general.

After playing college soccer at the University of Portland, Rapinoe has played in various US professional leagues since 2009 with teams like the Chicago Red Stars, Philadelphia Independence, MagicJack, Seattle Sounders Women, and OL Reign since 2013. She’s also played overseas, for Australia’s Sydney FC in 2011 and France’s Olympique Lyonnais in 2013-14.

Rapinoe has been with OL Rein for nine seasons and has 107 NWSL appearances and 50 goals.

On the global stage, Rapinoe started with the USWNT in 2006 and has two World Cup trophies (2015, 2019), an Olympic gold medal from 2012, and an Olympic bronze medal from 2021. She has 63 goals in all competitions for the national team.

Off the field, Rapinoe fights for several causes, most notably, equal pay for the USWNT from US Soccer. Her social stances, including kneeling during the national anthem in support of Colin Kaepernick, have led to controversy at times in her career.

Margan Rapinoe’s final match will be against the Washington Spirit.