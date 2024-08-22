Megan Thee Stallion is set to mark another career milestone as she will take the stage as the host of the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards! The Texas Southern alumna and rap sensation announced the exciting news on her social media accounts, setting her fans, known as “Hotties,” ablaze with anticipation. The VMAs will mark the debut of Megan Thee Stallion as a host, despite her frequent appearances as a featured performer and honoree at award ceremonies.

In a fiery post, Megan declared, “Hotties I’m hosting THEE 2024 @vmas 🔥🔥 Tune in September 11,” accompanied by a video that underscores the magnitude of this milestone in her career. This is not just another gig—it's a full-circle moment for Megan, who won her first Moon Person award in 2019 for Best Power Anthem with her hit single “Hot Girl Summer.”

Megan isn’t just stepping into the role of host; she’s also one of the awards show’s top contenders. She's up for five nominations, including Best Collaboration for “Wanna Be” with GloRilla and Best Hip-Hop for “BOA.”

This announcement caps off a phenomenal year for the rapper, who released her latest self-titled album, “Megan,” and kicked off her successful Hot Girl Summer tour. The tour, which started on May 14th, will wrap up on September 26th, just weeks after she brings her signature energy to the VMA stage. Her tour also birthed a new viral dance to her song Cognac Queen.

This also a remarkable moment for Megan The Stallion, who is a graduate of Texas Southern University. She also attended Prairie View A&M University, in which she was a dancer with the Prairie View A&M University Panther Dolls.

The 2024 MTV VMAs will take place on September 11 at New York's UBS Arena and will be broadcasted live on MTV. Originally scheduled for September 10, the date was shifted to avoid clashing with the first presidential debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, which is scheduled to be broadcast on ABC at 8 PM EST/7 PM CST.