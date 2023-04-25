Meghan Trainor announced she’s expecting another baby no. 2 on The Kelly Clarkson Show!

Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Meghan Trainor has exciting news to share with her fans. The “All About That Bass” hitmaker appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Tuesday to celebrate the release of her new book, Dear Future Mama. However, she had an even bigger announcement to make—she’s going to be a mom of another boy, per People.

Trainor, who is already a proud mom to her adorable son Riley, who is 2 years old, appeared on the show with her husband, Daryl Sabara. The Kelly Clarkson Show was also the same stage where Trainor revealed the gender of her first baby, and she had a heartwarming way to share the news for her second child.

As the audience eagerly awaited the gender reveal, Riley made a surprise appearance in a video on a screen behind his parents. With excitement brimming over, Riley shouted, “It’s a boy!” and threw his hands in the air, much to the delight of the audience. Trainor couldn’t contain her joy as she danced in her seat and clapped along with the audience.

Trainor, known for her powerful and soulful voice, has been open about her journey into motherhood. This news comes after her “f teachers” comment over homeschooling and gun violence in America. Otherwise, she shares heartwarming moments of her life as a mom on social media, expressing her love for her son Riley and the joy he brings to her life. With the news of another baby boy on the way, Trainor’s family is expanding, and her heart is sure to be filled with even more love.