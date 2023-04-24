Meghan Trainor made us look when she said “f**k teachers” on her podcast Workin’ On It.

Meghan Trainor recently made some comments on her podcast about homeschooling her children and her negative feelings towards sending her children to school in America where there’s an epidemic of mass shootings. The Grammy-winning singer later apologized for her remarks, acknowledging that they were careless and insensitive.

During an episode of her podcast Workin’ On It with her brother Ryan Trainor and influencer Trisha Paytas, Meghan shared her plans to homeschool her children, citing concerns about the current state of the education system in America, particularly in light of the lack of safety in schools with mass shootings.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Meghan also made a comment about teachers that was perceived as derogatory. She later clarified that she had been bullied by teachers in the past and that hearing Trisha’s story had made her feel angry. However, Meghan acknowledged that her comments had been hurtful and insensitive, and that she regretted them. Many teachers were upset by her comment.

In a TikTok video posted on Sunday, Meghan apologized to teachers around the world, saying that she loves and respects them: “I love teachers, I fight for teachers. I think they have the hardest job and they are the most underpaid. They are the most unappreciated when they literally raise all of us. I don’t want to make excuses, I just want to [say] I am so sorry.”

She finished off her TikTok by talking directly to teachers, “I am so sorry to any teachers I made feel bad and I will remind myself that my words definitely could have a consequence and I will be more careful.”