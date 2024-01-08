Memphis basketball freshman Mikey Williams recently made a big NCAA transfer portal decision after previously dealing with legal issues.

Mikey Williams and JJ Taylor are entering the transfer portal, Eric Bossi of 247Sports reports. The Memphis basketball freshmen are looking for a change-of-scenery, and it will be interesting to see where Williams ends up after previously dealing with off-the-court league issues.

Williams previously pleaded guilty to a gun charge that could lead to six felony counts resulting in misdemeanors, per David Cobb of CBS Sports. However, they will only become misdemeanors if Williams completely meets the terms of his plea agreement.

Mikey Williams addressed his guilty plea in a video posted on Overtime's X (formerly Twitter) account in late November.

“All glory to God,” Williams said. “I'm just happy I made it out this situation. I'm just excited to get back to the (basketball) court.”

From a talent perspective, Williams will surely draw attention. He has the potential to become a star and is one of the more recognizable names in college basketball.

The question is whether or not teams will proceed with caution given Williams' legal history. Mikey Williams is clearly ready to move past his previous incident and start focusing on basketball once again. Although things didn't go according to plan with Memphis, Williams' future remains bright as long as he keeps his focus on basketball.

Memphis basketball currently holds a 14-2 record during the 2023-24 season. They will look to continue performing well despite losing Williams and Taylor to the transfer portal.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Mikey Williams and his transfer portal journey as they are made available.