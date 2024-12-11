On the controversial topic of name, image, and likeness (NIL) deals in the world of college sports, Memphis basketball head coach Penny Hardaway would give his candid opinions on the matter. After the Memphis basketball team upset UConn on Nov. 25, it has been tough sledding for the program, but Hardaway would make an appearance on the “Out The Mud” podcast hosted by former players Zach Randolph and Tony Allen to talk about the current state of college basketball.

There is no doubt that money has dominated the college sports world, with recent news that highly-touted prospect AJ Dybantsa has chosen to commit to BYU on a whopping $7 million in NIL money. Hardaway would make the case on the podcast that it is “taking the hunger out of the game.”

“I’m witnessing it because I’m in the middle of it, it’s definitely taking the hunger out of the game,” Hardaway said. “Most guys are saying, hey man I don’t even care about the league. If I can get $2 million back to back, I can just ride off into the sunset. I could go look at the league a little bit, if it don’t work I got this money to fall back on. They’re looking at it as fall back money.”

“They’re not even thinking I have to grind this year to get to the league, because you know that was the motivation,” Hardaway continued. “It’s not the motivation anymore. They’re like I could just take this money and ride off into the sunset. Whatever they’re bringing to the table on that year is what they’re bringing to the table. You can’t hurry them, you can’t make them go harder, it’s like this is me.”

Memphis basketball's Penny Hardaway speaks on re-recruiting players

The college basketball coach would further talk about how even if you would get a player to commit to your program, you would most likely have to “re-recruit” the same players, which he can't imagine some of the top coaches doing.

“Can you all imagine Coach Sutton and Coach Izzo re-recruiting y’all every year?” Hardaway asked. “You’ve got to re-recruit your own guys. As soon as the seasons over with, ‘Hey man, come on let’s meet.'”

As the topic of NIL in college sports will no doubt continue, the Tigers have to look at finding a resurgence in their season before it's too late. The Memphis basketball team did go through coaching changes besides Hardaway, but he still hopes the Tigers “learn” from their most recent loss to Arkansas State last Sunday, according to The Commercial Appeal.

“I don’t know, I just hope we learn from this,” Hardaway said. “In my seventh year, I understand no game is worse or bigger than the other one. Especially early in the season. Only if you learn from it, though. If we learn from this, it’s going to be OK. If we don’t, it’ll be bad.”

At any rate, the team is currently 7-2 on the season as they look to bounce back against N0. 16 Clemson on Saturday.