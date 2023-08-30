At this point in the offseason, most college basketball rosters are completed. There may be a special case here or there where a player is waiting for NCAA clearance, but for the most part the dust has already settled even for all the players still in the transfer portal. While the portal has changed the college basketball landscape forever, the sheer number of players that enter the portal ensures that a large majority of them will not find another home. And some players may find that the grass isn't always greener on the other side. Such was the case for Memphis Tigers forward Malcolm Dandridge who withdrew his name from the transfer portal and returned to the team as per Joe Tipton from On3 Sports.

https://x.com/tiptonedits/status/1695126404440932700?s=61&t=TZ_l9NemhwIAfOmcns4-kw

Malcolm Dandridge had originally entered his name into the transfer portal back in May and had reportedly drawn interest from Saint Louis, Gonzaga, Michigan and West Virginia before he decided to return to Memphis. Dandridge will be using his COVID year and will be entering his final season of college basketball eligibility.

Dandridge has played all four years of his college basketball career to this point with the Memphis Tigers. He is a Memphis native who played for Penny Hardaway in high school and now in college. This past season he suited up in 20 games for Memphis off the bench in 14.5 minutes per game. He averaged 5.7 points per game, 3.6 rebounds and 1.0 blocked shots with splits of 57.5 percent shooting from the field and 76.3 percent shooting from the free-throw line.