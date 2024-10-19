At 5 PM eastern time on Saturday October 19, all 30 NBA teams are required to have their rosters settled with the 2024-25 season just a few days away. The Memphis Grizzlies came into the day with one roster spot open — a two-way contract slot that allows players to move back and forth between the NBA and the G-League. Players on two-way contracts can play in as many as 50 of their team's 82 games.

Former Virginia center Jay Huff and 2024 2nd round pick Cam Spencer of the two-time defending NCAA Champion UConn Huskies had already been given two of the Grizzlies three available two-way contract slots, and on Saturday afternoon, Memphis made its decision on who would get the final spot.

Per ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania:

“The Memphis Grizzlies are signing Japanese guard Yuki Kawamura to a two-way NBA contract, sources tell ESPN. The 5-foot-8 Kawamura averaged 3.4 points, 4.2 assists and 15.1 minutes in preseason, leading Grizzlies with 21 total assists, and earned a roster spot.”

The 23-year-old Kawamura has had an impressive preseason for the Grizzlies, posting 21 assists to just 8 turnovers in 73 minutes of action while also notching an early ‘Assist of the Year' entry against the Pacers. At 5-foot-8, Kawamura becomes the shortest active player in the NBA, and one of only nine players since the NBA-ABA merger to measure in at 5'8″ or shorter.

Strong Olympics performance propels Yuki Kawamura to earn Grizzlies

Chances are if you've heard the name Yuki Kawamura before this week, it was probably during the 2024 Summer Olympics. Kawamura and the Japanese National Team nearly stunned Victor Wembanyama and host nation France in the second game of Group Play. Kawamura finished the game with 29 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists, becoming just the third player in Olympic history to finish a game with a 25-5-5 stat line. Kevin Durant and Luol Deng were the two other players.

Don't expect to see Kawamura putting up those kind of numbers in Memphis. If the Grizzlies have it their way, Kawamura, whose signing provides much needed point guard depth behind Ja Morant, won't see the floor too often this season. But either way, Kawamura's come up has been an impressive story to watch unfold.