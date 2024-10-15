The Memphis Grizzlies took on their third NBA preseason matchup of 2024-25 against the Indiana Pacers on Monday night. The game went back and forth, but the Grizzlies won the matchup 120-116. Earlier in the game, however, rookie guard Yuki Kawamura caught Indiana's defense off guard and delivered a pass that could be an “Assist of the Year” candidate.

The Grizzlies were up 77-64 in the third quarter when Kawamura received the ball in the corner during an offensive set. Kawamura drove toward the paint, attracted attention from the Pacers, through a no-look pass right by James Wiseman to Jay Huff for two points, as seen on X (formerly Twitter):

That was not the only impressive pass Kawamura dished though. During the first quarter, he threw another no-looker to Zach Edey, who scored two points in the paint.

Yuki Kawamura ended Monday night's game with 10 points and seven assists in 25 minutes off the bench. He provided exceptional support alongside Edey, who scored 23 points and nine rebounds off the bench. If Kawamura continues his strong efforts, he could earn a greater opportunity with the Grizzlies during the 2024-25 season.

The connection Kawamura is developing with teammates like Edey should prove to be valuable. Veteran guard Marcus Smart believes Edey's potential will not only help the Grizzlies on offense but defensively as well.

“Huge, man. (Edey) is going to be huge for us,” Smart stated, per ClutchPoints' Chris Dodson. “He allows us to do a lot of different things on the defensive end. He lets me and Jaren really give everything we've got. Being former Defensive Players of the Year, it's great to have that rim protection behind us. Being 7-foot-4 helps with that.”

It will be exciting to see the impact rookies like Zach Edey and Yuki Kawamura can make with Memphis when the regular season officially begins.