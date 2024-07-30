It wasn't easy, but France came out with a much-needed victory at the 2024 Paris Olympics on Tuesday against Japan in overtime, much in part to Victor Wembanyama. The San Antonio Spurs phenom scored eight of his 18 points in the extra period while Matthew Strazel had a four-point play towards the end of the fourth, too.

Following the contest, Wemby reacted to Strazel's clutch shot and discussed how France's mindset changed in overtime. Via ESPN:

“The shot of his life,” Wembanyama said of Strazel's game-tying effort.

“The realization, the dynamic of the game,” Wembanyama said when asked what changed in overtime. “They were playing like underdogs and we were waiting for them to punch a little bit too much. I wanted to make a point and punch first in overtime. And it worked.”

Perhaps it wasn't the most impressive performance from Victor Wembanyama, but he kept his team in the game and did show his dominance at times. As you can see, France was down by four with 15 seconds left before Strazel's miraculous three that also sent him to the charity stripe:

The French dodged a bullet in the fourth when Rui Hachimura was ejected. The Los Angeles Lakers forward already had 24 points before exiting early due to unsportsmanlike conduct. Japan showed guts, but Wemby and Co. got it done.

Victor Wembanyama leading the way for France

Related News Article continues below

France is in Group B with Germany, Brazil, and Japan. They also beat the Brazilians in their tournament opener and sit in a prime position to advance to the knockout stages. After a poor showing at the last FIBA World Cup, the hope is Wemby can take them deep in the Olympics on home soil.

The ex-first overall pick had 19 points in the win over Brazil and will be key to France's quest for a medal in Paris.