ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The No. 19 ranked Memphis Tigers (16-4, 6-1 AAC) hit the road to take on the Tulane Green Wave (11-9, 5-2 AAC) Thursday night. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Memphis-Tulane prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Memphis-Tulane College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Memphis-Tulane Odds

Memphis: -7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -310

Tulane: +7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +245

Over: 149.5 (-115)

Under: 149.5 (-105)

How to Watch Memphis vs. Tulane

Time: 9:00 PM ET/6:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN2

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Memphis Will Cover The Spread/Win

Memphis has won nine of their last 11 games. That includes their six wins in American Athletic Conference play. In those 11 games, Memphis has beaten good times such as Clemson, Ole Miss, and the two teams in second and third place in the conference. The Tigers have been a little bit better defensively in those 11 games. They are allowing 70.5 points per game, and have held their opponent to 70 points or less seven times. If Memphis can continue to play well, and continue to hold opponents to a low score, they will be able to cover the spread.

Memphis is the fourth-highest scoring team in the AAC. They average 79.0 points per game, but their 47.3 field goal percentage is the best in the conference. Additionally, the Tigers lead the AAC in three-point percentage. Memphis is a team that you can not leave open. The Tigers will hit their shots, and they will put up a whole bunch of points if Tulane is not careful. If Memphis has a good offensive night, they are going to add another conference win to their win total.

Why Tulane Will Cover The Spread/Win

As mentioned, Memphis is going to hit their shots. However, Tulane is one of the best defensive teams in the conference. They allow the second-fewest points per game in the AAC at 68.6 points. The Green Wave also allow the lowest field goal percentage and the lowest three-point percentage in the conference. To make things better, Memphis is not a team that takes a whole bunch of shots. That is going to make it even harder to put up a lot of points against Tulane. Defense is going to win Tulane this game, and they have the ability to play that part very well. If the Green Wave can continue to play solid defense, they will be able to cover the spread.

Tulane has played well at home this season. This is a home game for the Green Wave, so there is an increased chance for them to cover the spread. At home this season, Tulane is allowing just 62.7 points per game. That is much lower than their season average in points allowed. In fact, the Green Wave have allowed under 70 points in nine of their 11 home games this season. Needless to say, it is going to be very tough for Memphis to score in this game. If Tulane continues to play well on defense, and play well at home, they will have a chance to win this game.

Final Memphis-Tulane Prediction & Pick

Tulane has been playing some solid defense, especially at home this season. However, Memphis is a very good team. I do think Memphis will win this game, but it would not be surprising to see Tulane cover the spread. I will take Tulane to cover the spread.

Final Memphis-Tulane Prediction & Pick: Tulane +7.5 (-110)