Memphis looks to stay undefeated in AAC play as they visit Temple. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Memphis-Temple prediction and pick.

Memphis opened the year at 6-0, including a Memphis win over UConn. Memphis would then lose two of the next three, falling to Auburn and Arkansas State. They would then beat Clemson by five, and Virginia by two before a loss to Mississippi State. Since then they have won four straight. In their last game, they faced East Carolina. Memphis held a 14-point lead at the half, but East Carolina would make the comeback tying the game with just over a minute left in the game. Still, Memphis would hold on to win the game 74-70.

Meanwhile, Temple is 10-6 on the year. They opened the year 4-2 and then would lose their next two games, including one to LaSalle, to drop to 4-4. Still, they would win three in a row after that, including Temple's 2000th program win as they beat Davidson. Since that winning streak, they have won three of the five games, and gone 2-1 in the convergence with a one-point loss to East Carolina. In their last game, they faced Rice. It was a tight game throughout, but Temple took a 73-70 victory.

Why Memphis Will Cover The Spread/Win

Memphis is ranked 34th in KenPom's current rankings. They are 47th in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 31st in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Memphis has been solid on offense this year. They are 62nd in the nation in points per game, while sitting 80th in effective field goal percentage. Further, they get to the free throw line well. Memphis is 11th in the nation in free throw attempts per game.

PJ Haggerty leads Memphis in scoring this year. He comes into the game with 22.4 points per game, while he also leads the team with 1.9 steals per game. Haggerty also adds 5.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. He is joined in the backcourt by Tyrese Hunter. Hunter is scoring 15.1 points per game while adding 4.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 1.5 steals per game. Finally, Colby Rogers has 12.3 points per game, to go with his 2.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists.

In the front court, it is Dain Dainja who leads the way. He leads the team in rebounds this year, coming in with 6.2 rebounds per game. He also scored 11.4 points per game while adding 1.6 assists. He is joined in the frontcourt by Nicholas Jourdain. Jourdain is scoring just 6.3 points per game but adds 5.4 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game this year. Finally, Moussia Cisse is scoring just 5.6 points per game but also had 5.9 rebounds and 1.5 blocks.

Why Temple Will Cover The Spread/Win

Temple is ranked 121st in KenPom's current rankings. They are 141st in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 135th in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Temple is 100th in the nation in points per game this year, while sitting 221st in the nation in effective field goal percentage. Still, they have been strong on the glass this year, sitting 47th in the nation in rebounds per game.

Jamal Mashburn Jr. leads Temple in scoring this year. He is scoring 20.7 points per game while adding 2.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. He is joined in the backcourt by Zion Stanford. Stanford is scoring 10.7 points per game while adding 3.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists. Finally, Quante Berry leads the team in assists with 2.3 per game. He also scored 9.4 points and has five rebounds plus 1.6 steals.

Steve Settle III leads the front court this year. He leads the team in rebounding with 6.8 rebounds per game. He is also scoring 11.1 points, adding 1.9 assists, and 1.3 steals per game this year. He is joined in the front court by Elijah Gray. Gray is scoring just 8.2 points per game but adds 4.1 rebounds per game as well.

Final Memphis-Temple Prediction & Pick

The two defensive units in this game are similar. Memphis is 207th in the nation in opponent points per game, while sitting 76th in opponent shooting percentage. Temple is 209th in opponent points per game while sitting 60th in opponent shooting percentage. With similar defensive units, the two offensive units will decide this game. One of the key factors will be free throws. Memphis scored 18.6 points per game from the line, tenth in the nation. Temple gives up 20.1 free throws per game, 227th in the nation. Further, Memphis will have more opportunities for second-chance points. they are 70th in the nation in offensive rebounding percentage, while Temple is 204th. This could be a tight game, but Memphis is the better team in this one and will cover.

