With the 2024 WNBA Playoffs around the corner, the No. 7 seed Phoenix Mercury are set to take on the No. 2 seed Minnesota Lynx in the first round of the playoffs. With it possibly being Diana Taurasi's final season with the Mercury, the matchup could weigh more.

Although the Mercury and Lynx are separated by ten games in the standings, the matchup could be closer than people expect. Here are five ways that the Mercury can beat the Lynx in the first round.

#1: Mercury can win the free throw battle

The Mercury have a distinct advantage when it comes to getting free points. As a team, they average 18.4 free throws per game, the seventh-highest mark in the league. Although the number might seem lackluster, they shoot three more free throws than the Lynx. They only shoot 15.5 per game, which is best for 11th in the league.

Even though Minnesota moves the ball around more and emphasizes perimeter shots, attacking the basket helps win games in the playoffs. Phoenix shoots a higher percentage from the charity stripe than Minnesota, shooting 79.9%, compared to 79%. The slight difference can be a matter of win-or-lose in the playoffs.

#2: Protect the basket

A staple of the Mercury for years has been protecting the basket. Center Brittney Griner truly helps in this regard. Numerous players can get by their defender and will be intimidated by Griner's presence at the basket. Her 1.5 blocks per game is a career-low for the two-time defensive player of the year. Yet, Griner is still fifth in the league in blocks.

It's not only her defensive presence showing out. Her teammate and backup forward Natasha Mack has been an elite rim protector when given minutes. When Griner missed the first month with a foot injury, Mack stepped up in a big way. In May, she averaged 2.1 blocks per game in eight starts. At 6'3, Mack presents Minnesota as another premier shot blocker to eliminate any easy looks at the basket.

#3: Kahleah “Freaking” Copper

After the Mercury acquired Kahleah Copper in February, she's been one of the best players in the WNBA. She's currently the third-highest scorer and has the highest usage rate of any starter in the league. Her ability to create shots, attack the basket, and score some free points at the free throw is essential. Mercury head coach Nate Tibbetts mentioned Copper's ability to get downhill and be a true wrecking ball for opposing defenses.

Also, her playmaking has increased significantly. Copper has tied her career-high with 2.3 assists per game. In the Mercury's home finale against the Seattle Storm, she dished out five assists and one turnover. Many of her passes were in between or around defenders, leading a player to the basket, and hockey assists. When Copper combines her slashing ability with her playmaking, it will be a tough series against the Minnesota frontcourt.

#4: Versatility on both sides

The Mercury have major height advantages within the guard position. The only two guards who are shorter than 6'0 are Natasha Cloud (5'10) and Celeste Taylor (5'11). On the flip side, Courtney Williams (5'8), Natisha Hiedeman (5'8), and Kayla McBride (5'11) are all under six feet. Although those three guards have been productive all season for the Lynx, a size advantage still matters.

Copper and Cloud are both two physical guards that aren't afraid to attack the basket. Also, there's a clear discrepancy within the center position. Brittney Griner stands at a massive 6'9, while the tallest player for the Lynx is 6'5 Dorka Juhász. While Juhász is a solid defender in her own right, sometimes you can't teach pure size.

With the versatility in the lineup, the Mercury have the chance to play a variety of ways offensively. They can play a perimeter-centric game, post-centric, five-out, or a balanced attack. On the defensive side, they can full-court, or half-court trap, play press defense, offer multiple zone looks, and even stick to straight man-to-man.

#5: Diana Taurasi

Even after the Mercury went all-out for a potential Taurasi retirement, she is still playing against the Lynx. She is one of the best playoff performers the WNBA has ever seen. In her illustrious career, she's averaged 20.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and shoots 44.6% from the field and 37.4% from three. In seven of her 11 seasons in the playoffs, Taurasi has averaged 20 points or more per game. It's not surprising that her play steps up in the big moments.

After all, she is a three-time NCAA champion, a two-time Naismith Award winner, a three-time WNBA champion, and a two-time WNBA Finals MVP. Many call her the greatest of all time for a reason. Even in her 20th season, she's proven time and time again that she can still score with the best of them.

During the 2024 season, Taurasi had her 24th game with 20 or more points at age 40 or higher. The rest of the WNBA has a combined six games. Her ability to put the ball in the basket is unmatched. If she catches heat in the playoffs, it can be an interesting series against one of the top teams in the WNBA.