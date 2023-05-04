David is in his first season as an NBA Associate Editor at ClutchPoints. He is based in Los Angeles and currently covers basketball at every level from NBA/WNBA to men/women college and boys/girls high school.

With the 2023 WNBA regular season rapidly approaching, Brittney Griner is set to make her much anticipated return to the court with the Phoenix Mercury. The last time Griner appeared in the WNBA was during the 2021 season when the Mercury reached the WNBA Finals albeit losing to the Chicago Sky. Although Griner is clearly going to be working herself back into shape following her detention in Russia, her presence certainly raises the ceiling for the Mercury this season. At media day on Wednesday, Griner dropped a four-word answer when asked what she’s most excited about for this upcoming season as per PHNX Sports.

Brittney Griner gives a simple explanation for what she’s most excited for this season pic.twitter.com/OrG1bxeUHa — PHNX Mercury (@PHNX_Mercury) May 3, 2023

“Being on the court,” Griner said. “I hate that I missed last season. Just being back on the court in front of the fans, feeling the energy, just getting back to being normal,”

A seven-time All-Star, Griner has spent her whole career with the Mercury since they drafted her with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2013 draft. She helped lead the Mercury to the 2014 WNBA championship. During her most recent season in the WNBA in 2021, Griner averaged 20.5 points per game, 9.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.9 blocked shots with shooting splits of 57.5 percent shooting from the field, 44.4 percent shooting from the three-point line and 84.6 percent shooting from the free throw line.

Throughout her nine year WNBA career, Griner holds averages of 17.7 points, 7.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 2.8 blocked shots with career shooting splits of 56 percent shooting from the field, 35.3 percent shooting from the three-point line and 80.4 percent shooting from the free-throw line.