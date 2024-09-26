The Phoenix Mercury’s season came to an end Wednesday night, falling 101-88 to the Minnesota Lynx in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series. As the final buzzer sounded, the attention wasn’t just on the advancing Lynx, but also on Mercury legend Diana Taurasi, who may have played her last game in the WNBA.

Taurasi, the WNBA’s all-time scoring leader, fouled out with 2:34 remaining in the fourth quarter. She received a standing ovation from fans and players alike as she walked off the court. While Taurasi has not made any official announcement about her future, the game had the air of a possible farewell to her 20-year career.

Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve took a moment after the game to reflect on Taurasi’s incredible run.

“I mean, 20 years is incredible,” Reeve said, as reported by Myron Medcalf of ESPN. “It’s really incredible. Even think about 20 years at a high level. And I’ve said this repeatedly: [She’s] one of the all-time great competitors in any sport.”

Taurasi’s career has spanned two decades, during which she secured six Olympic gold medals, three WNBA championships and three NCAA titles at UConn. Her legacy as one of the greatest players in basketball history is undeniable, and her intensity on the court continued to shine even in what could be her final playoff series.

Mercury praise impact of Diana Taurasi

Though Taurasi put up 21 points in Game 1, she managed just 10 points in Game 2 before fouling out. Her frustration on the court was obvious, engaging in a heated exchange with Lynx forward Myisha Hines-Allen, resulting in technical fouls for both players. But Taurasi’s competitive fire is part of what makes her legendary, and it was on display until the end.

“I've never seen somebody come in, day in, day out, do the exact same thing and add to it so she can stay on this court,” Mercury's Brittney Griner said. “I've always said I credit a lot of my game to the way I read it, the way I can see things developing on the court, to (Taurasi). But I'm also lucky to take away life lessons from (Taurasi) too.”

First-year Mercury head coach Nate Tibbetts expressed gratitude for the chance to coach Taurasi.

“What an opportunity for me to coach the greatest ever, and I’m super thankful for that,” he said.

While Taurasi’s future remains uncertain, the Lynx move forward with a commanding performance led by Napheesa Collier. Collier followed her career-high 38-point performance in Game 1 with 42 points in Game 2, setting a WNBA playoff record for consecutive 35-plus point games.