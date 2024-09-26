The career of the legendary Diana Taurasi has reached a crossroads after the Phoenix Mercury were eliminated by the Minnesota Lynx in a 101-88 loss in Game 2 on Wednesday night. There has been no official announcement on Taurasi's future, but many have speculated that this may have been the final game of her 20-year career.

Taurasi will certainly go down as arguably the greatest player in WNBA history if she decides to hang it up after this season. After she fouled out of Wednesday night's contest, the fans in Minnesota showed her some love with a standing ovation.

The Mercury had a difficult season in 2024 while trying to integrate the star talent of Kahleah Copper and Natasha Cloud in to the foundation that Taurasi and Brittney Griner have been building in Phoenix for a long time. They finished just 19-21, earning the No. 7 seed in the WNBA playoffs and the right to play the Lynx, who came into the postseason as the hottest team in the league.

If she does opt to continue her career, Taurasi showed that she still has more than enough left in the tank to be a valuable contributor for Phoenix. The legendary guard averaged nearly 15 points per game this season, good for third on the team, and was second on the team with 3.4 assists per game.

Taurasi has had a storied basketball career at all levels that she has competed at. She won three NCAA National Championships at UConn, three WNBA Championships with the Mercury (in 2007, 2009 and 2014) and six Olympic Gold Medals, winning gold at every Summer Olympics since 2004.

Taurasi has also racked up the counting stats and rewritten the WNBA record books during her career. She is the career record holder for points, free throws made, field goals made and three-pointers made in a career, with massive leads in all four categories. Records are made to be broken, but it will take a long, sustained period of excellence from someone to pass her marks.