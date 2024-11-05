The Diana Taurasi retirement storyline continues to thicken for the Phoenix Mercury and the entire WNBA. Taurasi posted a photo on her Instagram of emojis that depicted “one last dance.” As fans embraced a possible return, her agent told ESPN something rather interesting, according to Michael Voepel.

“The Instagram ad with Diana Taurasi was done before the WNBA season ended and has appeared elsewhere before today. It’s not intended as a “message” about her plans or anything else, her agent told ESPN.”



Even though her agent evaded talking specifically about another season, the advertisement describes exactly that. If Taurasi came back, the league would likely throw a retirement tour for one of the WNBA's greatest of all time. After all, the Phoenix guard has a résumé unlike any other. The all-time leader in points, playoff points, three-pointers, all-star games, and many more. Her consistency, even in her 20th season makes this all the more impressive.



Her best friend, former Seattle Storm point guard Sue Bird, had a retirement tour of her own. While she declared her retirement in the middle of the 2022 season, the league honored her in a big way. The same can be said for Taurasi if she decides to make her plans public.

Could Diana Taurasi return for a 21st season with the Mercury?

Taurasi is a competitor with everything. From shattering records, to simply proving her teammates wrong, she'll go to crazy lengths. After all, Kobe Bryant nicknamed her “The White Mamba” for her competitiveness and brilliance on the court. Also, she played in the most amount of games since the 2022 season. In her final game, the Mercury went all-out for her possible retirement.

From the 10th anniversary of the Mercury championship team her college coach to Geno Auriemma, the night combined past, present, and the future. That night indicated the beginning of the end of an illustrious career for Taurasi. However, she's continually said that when she's ready, she'll retire. As the months continue to pass before the next season, a decision will likely take place.

With the passing of the torch to the new generation, Taurasi is the last of her era. Still, she's putting up solid numbers. Players like A'ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart, and Caitlin Clark can break her records. Regardless of that, the Phoenix legend could aim for another championship.

She's on a team with All-WNBA guard Kahleah Copper, and All-WNBA defensive team guard Natasha Cloud, in addition to Brittney Griner. While they didn't play many games together, they showed true offensive promise. Even in the playoffs, they took the Minnesota Lynx to two close games.

A subtle announcement might be made or a much louder one. Either way, the Mercury faithful, and the WNBA as a whole will eagerly await Taurasi's next move.