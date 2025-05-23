PHOENIX– Opportunities come in all forms for WNBA players. For rookie Monique Akoa Makani, she's been thrown into the fire. After the Mercury had two injury updates to open the season, Makani has been the starting point guard.

During that time, she was tasked with guarding Skylar Diggins and Kelsey Plum. Both of those guards have All-WNBA credentials to their names. Not to mention, they are elite scorers and playmakers.

However, Makani made their lives more difficult. Whether it was picking up full court, attacking the baseline, or simply denying them the ball, she was an irritant.

When asked after Wednesday's game, the Cameroon guard admitted that she had first-game jitters.

Monique Akoa Makani told me about her emotions in the past two games. She's been a starter and assigned to guard Skylar Diggins and Kelsey Plum. "I was kind of nervous but once the game starts, all that just goes off."

“Honestly, a little bit of nerves,” Makani said. “I was kind of nervous, but once the game starts, all that just goes off, and it's all about like competition and trying to get better.”

That instance occurred during the first quarter of the Mercury's previous two games. Diggins and Plum had their way with the rookie guard. Some of it was simply being in the league for quite a while.

They baited Makani into fouls, which sent both players to the free-throw line. However, she quickly adjusted and became that defensive irritant.

Monique Akoa Makani's defense stood out for the Mercury

After Makani eliminated those pregame and beginning jitters, she understood the assignment: make life as difficult as possible. When the first quarter of Wednesday's game concluded, head coach Nate Tibbetts expected more from the rookie.

His approach of tough love yet compassion and empathy is the perfect mix, especially for a rookie starting in the team's first two games.

Plum had six points and two assists at the end of the first quarter. Fast-forward to the third, and Makani was giving Plum a handful.

She was picking her up full court, pressing her, and denying her any chance to get open. That frustration boiled over, and Plum committed an offensive foul. It hyped up the crowd, her teammates, and Tibbetts.

The latter was brutally honest about Makani's first quarter but credited her resiliency for bouncing back.

“I think the first quarter, I don't know if she was quite ready for the challenge,” Tibbetts said. “After that first quarter, she came back, and she did a really good job.

“Yes, she's super competitive on the ball. Great experience for her to go down the stretch. Kelsey made some big-time plays. Some good things for her to see on film.”

How can Mercury benefit from the rookie's defense?

It's not only the defense that stands out. She's shown major capabilities as an outside shooter. After all, Makani finished the game with 11 points and connected on three triples.

Still, her success stems back to her defense of Plum. Defense certainly turned into offense for the rookie.

Again, guarding two former All-WNBA players isn't easy, especially when both are the primary scoring option. Despite that, her confidence is fueling that belief of matching up with anyone.

“Honestly, just be confident in the fact that I can guard her first,” Makani said. “And then just stay focused from the beginning to the end.

“There's no break with those types of players, and still, with guarding her the way I did, she scores a lot. So yeah, just a lot to learn for me.”

There is plenty to learn in the 44-game season. However, Makani could become another Mercury X-factor.

They will take on the Seattle Storm on Friday. Makani is probable to play with a right knee injury. No matter what, the team could use that excellent defense she played on Diggins and Plum to carry over.