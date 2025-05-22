May 21, 2025 at 10:31 PM ET

For all the hype surrounding Paige Bueckers, Dallas Wings veteran Arike Ogunbowale is succeeding on her terms. So much so that she has etched her place among the WNBA greats on Wednesday.

Though the Wings lost to the Minnesota Lynx 85-81 to start the year 0-3, Ogubowale achieved quite a feat. She matched Diana Taurasi to become the fastest player in league history to hit 500 3-pointers, per ESPNW.

The moment came in the first quarter.

ARIKE WITH THE THREE 🔥 Ogunbowale has officially tied the WNBA record with Diana Taurasi for fastest to 500 three pointers made. pic.twitter.com/yWXW6dSeJB — espnW (@espnW) May 22, 2025 Expand Tweet

Ogunbowale finished the game with 21 points and five assists. The Wings are a rebuilding franchise looking to come out of the doldrums of the WNBA. Besides the obvious emphasis on Bueckers, coach Chris Koclanes intends to take Ogunbowale to the “next level”.

In other words, the end game is to utilize her versatile style to lead the Wings to a championship in the years ahead. Dallas finished 2024 with a 9-31 record.

Despite that, Ogunbowale achieved her best season thus far. She averaged 22.3 points and 5.3 assists per game while becoming a WNBA All-Star and the All-Star game MVP.

Ogunbowale's game has already cemented her place amongst the greats like Taursai. She has done so six seasons into her professional career.

Arike Ogunbowale is the quickest

Ogunbowale has become the marquee player for the Wings. She has done so by achieving feats by defying time.

In addition, Ogunbowale is the fastest player in WNBA history to achieve 4,000 career points. She did so last September in only 195 total games.

The last person to hold that feat was Brenna Stewart, who scored that many points in 196 games. Furthermore, Ogunbowale is the first Wings player to lead the team in scoring in five consecutive games.

She also set the record for the most points scored in a WNBA All-Star Game last year with 34. When she got into the league, Ogunbowale didn't skip a beat.

The numbers prove just that.