The Phoenix Mercury have a new Big 3, and it doesn't include Diana Taurasi or Brittney Griner. It will be Kahleah Copper, Alyssa Thomas, and Satou Sabally are carrying the mantle.

After Taurasi retired from the Mercury and the WNBA, her footprint will forever be left on the franchise.

As a result, she's been keeping tabs on her former team. During her appearance on Khristina Williams's In Case You Missed It Podcast, the future Hall of Famer showed love for where her organization is.

“I just love where we're at right now,” Taurasi said. “Obviously, retaining Kah (Kahleah Copper) and what she's brought to our program. That mentality of resiliency. She comes into work every single day.”

As one of two returners on the team, Copper has been remarkable for Phoenix. She made the 2024 All-WNBA second team and averaged over 20 points per game last season.

However, Copper is out with a knee injury and won't be back for another four to six weeks. Luckily, Taurasi raved about two more players the team added in the offseason.

Diana Taurasi loved Mercury adding Satou Sabally, Alyssa Thomas

Adding two All-WNBA players is impressive, considering that the team lost its two franchise cornerstones. Through the countless games played against one another, Taurasi has always admired and respected Thomas.

“Adding Alyssa Thomas, who's one of my favorite players in the league,” Taurasi said. “Talk about someone who can do everything, and I think that's so underrated when sometimes we get mesmerized by big numbers.

“Where, like Alyssa Thomas, makes the right play every single time down the court. When you're a basketball junkie, you appreciate that.”

If anyone is a basketball junkie, it would be Taurasi. She spent 20 seasons with the Mercury and cemented herself as the greatest player in WNBA history.

Still, the Phoenix legend has always acknowledged elite players, both past and present. The same goes for the final addition of the team in Sabally.

“Satou is one of the most special players I've ever seen on a basketball court, and I think she's honing in on her craft,” Taurasi said. “She had a huge offseason, playing on in great shape, she's healthy.

I think she's put in a situation where they're going to surround her with amazing vets, players, coaches, and staff. Satou is gonna be a scary sight.”

Following a dominant win on Saturday, the Mercury are looking to win their second game of the season against the Los Angeles Sparks on Wednesday.

Despite Copper missing the game, the duo of Thomas and Sabally should continue to shine. The star power will shine brightly in the Valley of the Sun.