The WNBA's investigation into the Indiana Fever and Chicago Sky was left as unsubstantiated. The investigation involved acts of racism portrayed at the Fever's game against the Sky during the season opener. However, Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas was not pleased with the outcome.

As someone who endured the ruthless words of WNBA fans last season, she understands the experience. When asked about the WNBA's investigation, Thomas sounded off on the league, yet showed unwavering support for the league's players.

@iam_DanaScott asked Alyssa Thomas about the WNBA’s investigation into racism during the Fever and Sky’s first game. “It’s unacceptable and something we’ll continue to fight for.” The investigation was not substantiated, according to the league. pic.twitter.com/vDMRzk8tHx — Hayden Cilley (@HaydenCilley) May 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

“I think as a league, we stick together,” Thomas said. “As players, she (Angel Reese) said she heard it, and we believe her. I believe her. I've heard a lot of things from the fans. I think it's about basketball, and I think people have taken it too far. From the games and they can say and do anything they want, and it's unacceptable.

“It's something that we're gonna continue to fight for, regardless of whether they found anything or not. I know there are a lot of players that have heard a lot of things, so we're just gonna continue to support each other in that manner.”

Alyssa Thomas didn't like the WNBA's result of Sky-Fever investigation

Although the investigation took roughly one week, there was inconclusive evidence. While people have drawn their own opinions, Thomas doesn't seem convinced.

Article Continues Below

As the league continues to grow, it's something the league needs to monitor. However, they've made it clear what their mission is.

According to the WNBA's statement, they say that “The WNBA is committed to fostering a safe and inclusive environment for everyone and will continue to be vigilant in enforcing our fan code of conduct.”

No matter what, racism, sexism, and homophobia, among other things, are not welcomed in the WNBA. Even though fans will continue to be fans, the league is adamant that they will take action.

However, not addressing something like this head on isn't encouraging. It's only encouraging for the perpetrators to keep up the behavior.

After the Fever addressed the WNBA's investigation, others are stating their beliefs.

Regardless if another investigation ensues, the Mercury forward has a clear message: the players will stick together. Even if it's not popular in the public eye, the sisterhood in the association is something that every player understands.