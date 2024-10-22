Following the Phoenix Mercury's subtle Diana Taurasi retirement party, she hasn't made her official decision just yet. She spoke with the Associated Press and told them her explanation as to why.



“I don't take retirement lightly,” Taurasi said. “I know the minute I say it or announce it, whether it's, you know, in a month or two months, I'm going to mean it. “I've talked to [wife Penny Taylor] and the Mercury, so I'm still in the thought process.”



Taurasi is likely the greatest to ever play. She's the only player with 10,000+ career points and has records in three-pointers made, attempted, and six Olympic gold medals. The accolades are extensive, and her production hasn't dropped off much.



While she's not the dynamic threat she was, Taurasi is still a good scorer. She averaged 14.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.4 assists while playing in 36 games in the 2024 season. That mark is the highest number of games she's played in a single season.

Why would Diana Taurasi retire, or not retire from the Mercury?

Taurasi played with a variety of talent this previous season. All-WNBA guard Kahleah Copper, as well as Brittney Griner, and Natasha Cloud, rounded up a four-person unit that could wreak havoc. While the lineup had injuries, they played well when they were together.

Still, there's nothing more Taurasi needs to do. She has just about every accolade there could be in the league. While players like Breanna Stewart, A'ja Wilson, and Caitlin Clark could break them, it's nice to admire what Taurasi did to grow the league, and the sport.



“I have not taken it lightly, I think about it every day,” Taurasi said. “I'm still in deep thought about it and I want to make the right decision, and I'm just taking my time a little bit. Sometimes when the season ends, the last thing you want to think about is the next season.”

Taurasi has always been someone to focus on the present moment. Even as questions circulated about her retiring throughout the season, she never elaborated on it. With the new wave of talent putting their stamp on the league, this could be a passing of the torch moment for the Mercury guard.

Knowing the Phoenix legend, she could simply walk away and not tell a soul. However, once the WNBA season returns in May, everyone should know about a possible 21st season. Otherwise, fans, players, the league, and the Mercury would continue to recognize Taurasi and her accomplishments, as well as moving the game forward.