In the offseason, the Phoenix Mercury weren’t quite sure what to expect for the 2023 season. Brittney Griner had not yet been released from her detainment in Russia and Diana Taurasi was a free agent. Griner is now back in the fold and Taurasi is as well, having chosen to re-sign with the Mercury and play another season. With WNBA training camp officially underway and teams scheduling their media days, Taurasi revealed her mindset as to why she decided to come back for another season via Girls Talk Sports TV.

Diana Taurasi on returning for another season: “I just felt like there was more in the tank. There was more work to be done.” pic.twitter.com/CmHJ6iokON — Girls Talk Sports TV (@GrlsTlkSportsTV) May 4, 2023

“After the season I took a couple months off to really think about what the next two to three years looks like for me, for my family, for this organization, for this franchise,” Taurasi said. “And I just felt like there was more in the tank, there was more work to be done personally. So I made that decision pretty quickly after I decided that’s what I wanted to do.”

A ten-time All-Star, Diana Taurasi is entering her 19th WNBA training camp. She’s won one league MVP Award, three WNBA championships and two Finals MVP Awards. One of the greatest players to ever play the game, she was named to the WNBA’s top 25 list. Last season, she averaged 16.7 points per game, 3.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists with shooting splits of 37.3 percent shooting from the field, 33.7 percent shooting from the three-point line and 89.4 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

While Taurasi’s efficiency has slipped a bit, she is still a very productive player.