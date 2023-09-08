Not much has gone right for the Phoenix Mercury this season. They welcomed Brittney Griner back in the lineup and saw Diana Taurasi become the first WNBA player to reach 10,000 career points, but either than that there haven't been many bright spots for the Mercury. They've dealt with inconsistent play, fired their head coach and have had a rotating list of injuries and absences. They've also been eliminated from playoff contention and have two more games left on their schedule. They did make a key roster move late in the season though. This week the Mercury added former UConn star Christyn Williams to their roster on a hardship contract.

WNBA teams are allowed to sign additional players to hardship contracts beyond the 12 player roster maximum, if they drop below ten available players. The Mercury only carried 11 players on their roster but are currently without Diana Taurasi (injury) and Shey Peddy (concussion protocol), and Skylar Diggins-Smith (maternity).

Christyn Williams joining the Mercury on a hardship contract is significant in that this is the first time she is on a WNBA roster since being drafted by the Washington Mystics with the No. 14 overall pick in the 2022 WNBA Draft. Williams suffered a knee injury during camp that season that required surgery. She was cut by the Mystics and has yet to log a single minute in the WNBA.

Williams was a star at UConn, winning the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award for the nation's best shooting guard during her senior year. She was the first UConn player to win the award.