The Phoenix Mercury unveiled their new state-of-the-art practice facility on Thursday ahead of the All-Star Weekend. The 58,000-square-foot performance center, which cost $100 million, was specifically designed to cater to the needs of the Mercury players and is located just three blocks from the team's arena.

“I wanted to make the best facility out there,” Mercury owner Mat Ishbia said, as reported by the Associated Press. “We think we did that. The overall infrastructure, the parking. Everything you'd think of a superior athlete would need, we tried to build that in the women's practice facility.”

The facility boasts an array of amenities, including strength and cardio areas, hydrotherapy, a sauna, offices, meeting rooms, a lounge and a dining room. It also features a full kitchen with a dedicated chef, ensuring that players have access to top-notch nutrition and dining options.

“We looked at all sports, all over the world, how do you make this the best of the best?” said Josh Bartelstein, chief executive officer of the Mercury and Suns. “None of it happened by accident.”

Ishbia said that the new facility is not just about benefiting the Mercury but also about setting a new standard for the league.

“We definitely want players to come to Phoenix, but other WNBA teams are also going to elevate their game as well,” he said. “I hope everyone sees it and goes, how do we invest and do it right for the women. Any business, you have to invest in it to grow. This is our point in investing and see it grow and succeed on and off the court.”

Team USA first to train at Mercury's new facility

The U.S. Olympic team was the first to train at the new facility. With this unveiling, the Mercury join Seattle and Las Vegas as the third WNBA team in recent years to debut a new practice facility.

A notable highlight of the facility is the naming of the two practice courts after Diana Taurasi, who has spent her entire 20-year career with the Mercury. The courts will feature her name and a logo inspired by the WNBA's all-time scoring leader.

“It's a nod to our legendary player,” Ishbia said. “She won three WNBA championships here. She's over 40 and still playing at a high level.”

“It's really humbling. It really is,” Taurasi added.

Taurasi will also be participating in the All-Star Weekend in Phoenix.

Fans attending the events will receive a branded WNBA All-Star rally towel at Friday night's 3-point contest and skills challenge, and a T-shirt for the All-Star Game on Saturday. Adding to the excitement, Pitbull will perform at halftime of the All-Star contest.

“Everyone's coming to Phoenix and it's the epicenter of basketball,” Ishbia said. “We want this to feel more like an NBA All-Star Game.”