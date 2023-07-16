The Phoenix Mercury are off to a rough start in 2023, with a record of just 4-15 at the All-Star break. Despite the team's difficulties, forward Brittany Griner was the number two pick for the 2023 All-Star Game in Nevada.

Griner's return has been front page news. She recently received an honest take from a former captive in Syria. Meanwhile the team's owner Mat Ishbia, who also owns the Phoenix Suns, made a bold statement regarding future plans.

On Saturday, the WNBA's commissioner Cathy Engelbert broke the silence on the forthcoming host for the 2024 All-Star Game – Ishbia's Mercury.

The 3x WNBA Champions, the @phoenixmercury will host 2024 All-Star Game

The announcement was made prior to the 2024 version of the game, hosted by the Las Vegas Aces in Sin City. A beaming Ishbia reacted with pride following the announcement.

“As I’ve said from day one, we are going to make Phoenix one of the leading basketball destinations in the world and the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game is going to be an unbelievable experience,” Ishbia said according to WNBA.com.

“As the women’s game continues to grow and reach new heights, we are going to put on an All-Star weekend that will accelerate that growth and elevate the league.

“I want to thank the WNBA and the entire Phoenix community for coming together to help bring the WNBA All-Star Game to the Valley. I couldn’t be more excited to show the world what Phoenix basketball is all about.”

Engelbert said the WNBA is excited for its third time hosting the popular event in Phoenix, an inaugural franchise in the venerable women's professional league.

“The WNBA is excited to bring AT&T WNBA All-Star back to Phoenix for the third time in our nearly three-decade history,” she said. “Having an inaugural WNBA franchise in the Mercury host this two-day celebration is perfect as the basketball world focuses its eyes on the WNBA and today’s greatest stars.”