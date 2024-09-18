As the Phoenix Mercury won 85-81 against the Los Angeles Sparks, it could be the last time Diana Taurasi steps foot in the Crypto.com arena. After the team teased Taurasi's retirement on social media, more speculation flew in. Regardless, Taurasi is uncertain about when her time in the WNBA will end.

“I don't know,” Taurasi said. “The last couple of weeks have been a little nerve-racking for myself. I don't want to make any emotional, rash decisions. I know the end is near. When that is, I don't know. I've always been a person that just concentrates on what's next and that's practice tomorrow and then [versus] Seattle on Thursday. I guess when the season's over, I'll reflect and I'll get advice from the people that are closest to my heart.”

Taurasi took some rest in Tuesday's win, only playing 22 minutes. Still, she posted 13 points, five assists, three rebounds, and two made three-pointers. The Mercury have been marketing Thursday's regular-season finale against the Seattle Storm with the slogan “If this is it.”

Will the Mercury's final game be the end for Diana Taurasi?

If this is it, the Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix will erupt for Taurasi's last game. She's spent 20 seasons in the Valley and brought the franchise to stardom. Taurasi's three championships, two WNBA Finals MVPs (2009 & 2014) and one WNBA regular-season MVP highlight one of the greatest in the sport.

With the accolades pouring on, Taurasi has always remained grateful for what the game gave her. The former Don Antonio Lugo and University of Connecticut legend left her mark on both programs. Now, she's leaving her legacy on an entire league and the sport.



Despite all the teasing on social media, Taurasi isn't ready to say that herself. Her contract expires at the end of the season and she can sign again, or simply walk away from the game. She appreciates that the Mercury has not asked her to commit either way.



“Especially when you've been somewhere for 20 years … I'm grateful that we're able to have these conversations and let me do it the way I want to do it,” Taurasi said. “I've talked to a lot of people, and someone once told me, ‘You don't get to pick your ending sometimes.' So, when it ends, it ends. It's been a fun ride.”

The Mercury look to win their third-straight game on Thursday against the Storm. Both teams are locked into their playoff spots. Still, Taurasi could play and cherish the possible final moments on her home floor.