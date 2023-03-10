Though much of their roster appears set for the 2023 MLB season, the New York Mets do have several position battles to settle during spring training.

Two of these position battles were expected, one is a minor surprise and another is a late development.

Let’s examine the Mets position battles to watch in spring training.

4. Three bullpen spots for the Mets are up for grabs

Figuring the Mets will carry eight relief pitchers on their 26-man roster, there is a battle for three back end spots in the bullpen. That’s because the Mets are set in higher-leverage roles with closer Edwin Diaz, veterans David Robertson, Adam Ottavino and Brooks Raley, and Drew Smith, who impressed in 2022.

Stephen Nogosek, Zach Greene, John Curtiss, Sam Coonrod, Jimmy Yacabonis, Jeff Brigham, Tommy Hunter, Joey Lucchesi and Elieser Hernandez are all competing for the final threes spots.

Buck Showalter says that the option to have Joey Lucchesi as either a bullpen guy or as starting rotation depth is very important to the team. pic.twitter.com/sTINYisDP7 — SNY (@SNYtv) February 23, 2023

Nogosek, who had a 2.45 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and struck out 21 batters in 22 innings with the Mets last season, is out of options. That and a strong spring to date almost guarantees him a spot on the Opening Day roster.

Greene was a Rule 5 pick this winter, meaning he needs to be on the big league roster all season or must be offered back to his previous team, the Yankees, for $50,000. That would appear to give him a leg up on sticking with the Mets, but he was roughed up in two straight spring appearances.

Curtiss and Luchessi are MLB vets coming back from Tommy John surgery. Curtiss has been electric in camp; Lucchesi would provide a lefty arm and option as long man.

Coonrod, Brigham, Yacabonis and Hernandez all have Major League experience, as does lefty T.J. McFarland. But McFarland has been hit hard this spring.

Expect each of the pitchers listed here to contribute to the Mets this season, whether they’re on the original 26-man roster or not.

PREDICTION: Nogosek, Hunter and Greene will make Opening Day roster

3. Darin Ruf is key to whom Mets keep as 26th man on roster

The Mets seem bent on giving Darin Ruf the benefit of the doubt after the veteran struggled mightily when acquired from the San Francisco Giants ahead of the trade deadline last season. Thought the 36-year-old slashed a pitiful .152/.216/.197 in 77 plate appearances with the Mets, he is the likely right-handed DH in a platoon with lefty Daniel Vogelabach.

That said, Ruf showed up at camp with a wrist issue and was 0-for-3 with two strikeouts in his spring debut this week. The Mets expect Ruf to bounce back and replicate his career success against left-handed pitching but if he can’t regain form, there’s a battle in play for the final roster spot.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Power-hitting prospect Mark Vientos hit 59 home runs the past two seasons in the minors and is off to a good start this spring (.923 OPS, two home runs, four extra-base hits, seven RBI). He’s not much defensively but Vientos looks the part of a right-handed hitting DH.

SECOND HOME RUN OF THE DAY FOR MARK VIENTOS (via @BallySportsFL) pic.twitter.com/lnkUf6Ce5N — SNY (@SNYtv) March 4, 2023

If Ruf doesn’t make the team, Tommy Pham could handle the DH platoon with Vogelbach. That would open an opportunity for a veteran outfielder like Tim Locastro or Abraham Almonte, or utilityman Danny Mendick, to earn the final roster spot. In this scenario, Locastro (1.008 OPS, five RBI, five stolen bases this spring) would seem to have a leg up on the others.

PREDICTION: Ruf starts the season in DH platoon, but is on short leash

2. Eduardo Escobar pushed at third base by Brett Baty

Top prospect Brett Baty seems ready to play in the majors. After a September taste of big-league ball last season, Baty has raked this spring (.474/.524/.684 with a 1.208 OPS). Though it appears he’ll begin the season at Triple-A for more seasoning and to work on his defense (he has three errors this spring), Baty is pushing Eduardo Escobar for the third base job.

Brett Baty drives in a run with a single. He is hitting .500 in spring training. pic.twitter.com/NApKyea1Vu — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) March 9, 2023

Escobar is a valuable player and popular leader on this team, though. Plus, he has a proven record of MLB success. He’s going to play a big role on the Mets in 2023. So, the only way Escobar loses the starting role at third base is if Baty’s bat becomes too valuable and Escobar then replaces Ruf in the DH platoon.

PREDICTION: Escobar is the Mets starting 3B and Baty begins the season at Triple-A

1. Who replaces injured Jose Quintana in starting rotation?

Jose Quintana is out indefinitely with a rib fracture. The veteran lefty is expected to be on the IL when the season begins in three weeks.

Fortunately, the Mets have four options to replace Quintana. David Peterson, Tylor Megill, Lucchesi and Hernandez all have MLB experience. In fact, Peterson and Megill stepped in last season and were valuable contributors when the Mets sustained injuries in the rotation.

📽️ David Peterson (who should be fine after taking that comebacker off his foot on Saturday) on his opportunity in the Mets' rotation: pic.twitter.com/PdUDuSeBqJ — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) March 7, 2023

Peterson and Lucchesi are left-handers; Megill and Hernandez righties. Each is being stretched out to start in spring training, so whomever wins the competition will be a full go when the season begins.

PREDICTION: Peterson replaces the injured Quintana in the Mets rotation