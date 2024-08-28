The New York Mets have stayed in the race for the National League Wild Card playoff positions this season. They entered Tuesday's action three games behind the Atlanta Braves for the last playoff spot after a split with the Padres. They will need to put together a spectacular September to make the postseason. To do so, they will need Jeff McNeil, Mark Vientos, and Luis Severino to have breakout months in Queens.

The Mets are benefitting from another MVP-caliber campaign from Francisco Lindor. The shortstop has hit 20 home runs and stolen 20 bases for the fourth time in his career and has played every day. New York needs these players to join him to chase down the rival Braves and return to the playoffs.

Mark Vientos must finish off his great season

While Lindor has been excellent, it is Mark Vientos who leads the team in OPS+. The 24-year-old third baseman has an OPS+ of 148 in 83 games. He adds 21 home runs and 55 RBIs to what has been an excellent campaign in his first full season with the Mets. While Vientos has been key to their success thus far, expect the youngster to explode onto the scene in September.

The Mets had a competition at third base through spring training and the beginning portion of the regular season. Since Vientos edged out Brett Baty for the gig, he has shined. With the Mets taking the forefront nationally in meaningful late-season games, the conversation will center around Vientos and his incredible bat from the third base position. Baty's recent injury means that Vientos will truly have no competition for the role for the remainder of the season.

Vientos is the everyday third baseman of the Mets' future and will prove why in September. Expect him to reach the 25 home-run plateau and 70 RBIs, both of which would be incredible numbers for a player who started the season in the minor leagues.

Luis Severino becomes the Mets' ace

This season was all about getting Kodai Senga back in the rotation for the Mets. While Jose Quintana, Sean Manaea, and Luis Severino are all solid options, they are not the ace-caliber pitcher that Senga is. In his first game back for the Mets, Senga suffered a calf strain and is out for the regular season. That leaves Severino as the player who must step up in his absence.

Severino has experience as an ace. He made 31 starts for the 2017 Yankees, finishing with an ERA+ of 152 and placing third in Cy Young voting. The young Yankees team leaned on Severino to make a surprising playoff run to the Championship Series. The Mets have more proven players and pitchers than that team did and if Severino can turn back the clock, they could make something special out of this season.

It has been a struggle for Severino since the All-Star break, posting a 4.03 ERA in seven starts. The Mets have won four of those games and if he can turn it around, they will continue to win his starts. Someone must step up in Senga's absence and it is most likely to be Severino.

Jeff McNeil must return to hitting greatness

A scapegoat for many of the Mets' struggles this season has been second baseman Jeff McNeil. With cult hero Jose Iglesias playing well as a replacement and releasing a hit song, there have been calls for McNeil to ride the bench for the rest of the season. That has not happened and likely will not happen down the stretch. That means that McNeil must step up.

Like the entire Mets franchise, 2022 was a dream season for McNeil. He won the batting title with a .326 average, was an All-Star, and won a Silver Slugger. It has been a struggle since, as shown by this season's .238 average and 96 OPS+. August has been a touch kinder to him, with a .254 average and .854 OPS in 19 games.

If McNeil can continue those numbers, or even tick them up a little, his season totals will look more respectable, and the Mets will benefit. Other teams know that Lindor, Pete Alonso, and Vientos can make them pay but if McNeil can become another option in the lineup, the Mets have a great chance of chasing down the Braves.