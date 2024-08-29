The New York Mets suffered a rough 8-5 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday, and Edwin Diaz gave up a grand slam in the eighth inning to Corbin Carroll after New York made a comeback to take the lead. Diaz opened up on why he struggled after coming in to try to get the four-out save.

“I think my command, my command wasn't that good today, I came from the bullpen” Edwin Diaz said, via SNY. “Commanded my fastball away really bad. That's pretty off. … I think I was trying to, I always pitch, go straight to home plate, I think I was going side-to-side today. I'm pretty sure that was the thing today. Got to fix it and come back.”

At the start of the inning, Phil Maton walked Lourdes Gurriel Jr. before getting Adrian Del Castillo and Eugenio Suarez out. Mets manager Carlos Mandoza made the move to his closer, Diaz to try to get a four-out save with Pavin Smith coming to the plate. Diaz walked Smith and the next batter, Geraldo Perdomo to load the bases with two outs. The next batter was Carroll, who hit the grand slam to give the Diamondbacks an 8-5 lead.

After falling down 4-0 early in the game, the Mets scored four runs in the 5th inning to tie it, then added another in the 6th inning to take the lead. It looked like New York was closing in on a great win, which would have been vital to keep pace in the National League Wild Card race. Instead, it ended up as an 8-5 loss.

How can Edwin Diaz rebound for the Mets?

When Diaz returned from injury earlier this season for the Mets, he struggled mightily before figuring things out and returning to the closer role. He explained how he can bounce back after the rough outing on Wednesday.

“Just flush it, just flush it,” Edwin Diaz said, via SNY. “When I was struggling early in the season I was coming from the injury, I didn't pitch a whole year. But now I know what I have to do to get better, so I gotta keep working and doing it every single day and I'll be good.”

The Mets will finish this three-game series with the Diamondbacks on Wednesday before heading to Chicago for a weekend series against the White Sox. This late in the season, every game counts for the Mets. Hopefully, Diaz can close things out next time he takes the mound.