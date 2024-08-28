Despite various trade rumors, Pete Alonso remains with the New York Mets. He will at least finish out the 2024 season there. Whether the playoffs are in his immediate future or not, he has made his mark with the Mets.

In the Mets' 8-3 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks, Alonso drilled an oppo taco that broke the scoreless tie in the second inning. He tied franchise legend Mike Piazza on New York's all-time leaderboard for homers as he opened the floodgates for a massive win against a fellow National League playoff contender.

Alonso was thrilled to tie Piazza in the franchise record books, calling him a childhood hero.

“People told me after the game [about tying Piazza's total]. Mike was a childhood hero of mine, so that’s really special. For me, he was one of those guys I looked up to growing up,” Alonso said. “That’s really special. I'm just happy that I was able to help contribute tonight in a positive way, have good at-bats and get us on the board early there. It’s really cool. Really, really cool.”

Pete Alonso climbs higher on Mets all-time home run list

At 220, Alonso and Piazza trail only Darryl Strawberry (252) and David Wright (242) in the Mets' home run leaderboard. If Alonso sticks around for even one more season, he's sure to take the top spot. He leads the franchise in at-bats per home run (13.8, the only player below 15) and could write his name all over the record books if he and New York can agree on a new contract.

This season has been pretty solid for Alonso, who has a .801 OPS with 28 home runs, which is tied for the 11th-most in all of MLB. The 29-year-old is still mashing but it’s unclear how much longer he will do it for the Mets. What is clear is that he will at least stay in the blue pinstripes through September.

With a record of 69-63, the Mets are three games back in the Wild Card race. They’re trying hard to get back into the postseason and will have to continue winning.