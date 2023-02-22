Former New York Mets center fielder Carlos Beltran took up a job as a special assistant on his former team’s front office in early February.

He said a multitude of teams reached out to hire him as a coach, but he didn’t want the full-time, in-uniform responsibility, wrote Newsday Sports Mets beat writer Tim Healey in a Wednesday tweet.

Carlos Beltran, who spent seven seasons with the Mets from 2005-11, has been working with the New York-based Yankee Entertainment and Sports Network since last year. He informed the YES Network he would leave the job due to the hiring.

The nine-time All-Star last played for the Mets in 2011, where he played in 98 games and earned 102 hits before he was traded to the San Francisco Giants. Beltran earned an All-Star selection that year and placed in 20th for National League MVP voting, according to Baseball Reference.

Beltran would spend three seasons with the New York Yankees during the tail-end of his career before eventually officially retiring following a season with the Houston Astros. He would earn his final All-Star selection in 2016 with the Yankees.

Shortstop Francisco Lindor weighed in on the Carlos Beltran hiring on Saturday.

“Huge asset,” Lindor said. “I think he’s someone that’s very knowledgeable. Someone that’s had ups and downs in his career. Someone that will help Billy and other members of the front office communicate with us. Sometimes, we can’t really relate, because whether they talk a different language or they’ve never really played the game.

“But having Beltran, who’s done both, he can definitely talk to the players and talk to the front office.”

The Mets will face off in a double-header against the Astros and Miami Marlins on Saturday. New York will take on Houston at 1:05 p.m. EST in the Ballpark of the Palm Beaches.