The New York Mets ended their three-game losing streak with a much-needed 5–1 win over the Boston Red Sox on May 21st, avoiding being swept at Fenway Park. With the NL East standings tightening and the Philadelphia Phillies pushing ahead with a sixth straight win, the victory helped the Mets keep pace in one of baseball’s most competitive divisions.

At the center of the bounce-back effort was Francisco Lindor, who went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run, two stolen bases, and two runs scored. After the game, Lindor spoke with MLB Network’s Jon Morosi on the field, and his postgame comments were later shared by MLB Network on X, formerly Twitter.

“You gotta come out and be aggressive, you know. We haven't had the best week that we wanted. We talked about it. Continued to stay aggressive.”

"Don't let what happened yesterday dictate how we play today. It's just the mentality."@Lindor12BC joins @jonmorosi after the @Mets picked up a big win in tonight's #MLBNShowcase

The Mets vs. Red Sox showdown came on the heels of a frustrating series against the Yankees and two straight losses in Boston. Lindor's performance at the plate, along with key contributions from Tylor Megill (10 strikeouts), Brett Baty (3 RBI), and Huascar Brazoban (2.1 IP, win), powered the win and shifted momentum.

The shortstop also took a moment to praise teammates including catcher Luis Torrens and reliever Reed Garrett. He reserved special mention for Juan Soto, who had a sacrifice fly but came close to changing the game completely.

“The pressure that gets thrown on [Soto]… not that he takes it [badly], he seems like nothing really fazes him. He's still the same guy, he's working hard, and to have a big at-bat like that… If it wasn't a windy night, he would have hit it out. He would have hit a grand slam.”

With the Metropolitans improving to 30–18, the message from Lindor is clear. The club's mindset remains aggressive, focused, and ready to climb back to the top of the NL East standings.