Carlos Beltran made his official return to the New York Mets organization this past Thursday. The Mets announced that they officially hired Beltran to serve as a special assistant to general manager Billy Eppler.

Beltran first returned to the Mets in Nov. 2019 when he was hired to fill their managerial vacancy. He was let go a mere two months later amid the fallout of the Houston Astros’ sign-stealing scandal. The former Mets outfielder was the lone player named in MLB’s sign-stealing investigation of the Astros in 2020, and in the end, he agreed to mutually part ways with the Mets.

Now, Beltran is finally back with the Mets, which Francisco Lindor sees as a plus for the organization heading into the 2023 season.

“Huge asset,” Lindor said at the Mets’ spring training complex in Port St. Lucie, Florida. “I think he’s someone that’s very knowledgeable. Someone that’s had ups and downs in his career. Someone that will help Billy and other members of the front office communicate with us. Sometimes, we can’t really relate, because whether they talk a different language or they’ve never really played the game.

“But having Beltrán, who’s done both, he can definitely talk to the players and talk to the front office.”

Lindor has kept in touch with Beltran for years now. For one, the shortstop sought advice from the nine-time All-Star amid his sluggish debut campaign with the Mets in 2021.

“[Beltran] saw a lot of things,” Lindor said. “The No. 1 thing was understanding what was happening when it came to the results and why people were on me and booing me.

“He went through the same phase [with the Mets] where he was getting it from people, and he said, ‘In part they are booing you, but mostly the results. Give them some reason to cheer you, and you will be fine.’”

Lindor may see plenty of Beltran in the coming weeks. Eppler noted on Saturday that Beltran could end up taking on a role as an on-field instructor for the team during spring training.

The Mets will open up their spring training schedule on Feb. 25 with matchups against the Astros and the Miami Marlins.